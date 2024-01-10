BreakingNews
Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban reportedly retiring

Alabama's head coach Nick Saban and Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Alabama beat Georgia during the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game at during the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Staff and wire reports
Alabama football coach Nick Saban is retiring, ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday.

Low said that Saban told his Alabama players earlier Wednesday.

The 72-year-old Saban won six national titles at Alabama and has led the Crimson Tide for 17 seasons.

Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 in the SEC Championship game Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and lost to Michigan 27-20 in the Rose Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was a long-time assistant under Saban with the Crimson Tide, LSU and the Miami Dolphins. Saban had a 5-1 record coaching against Smart at UGA.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates with fans after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) walks off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and tight end Lawson Luckie (7) walk off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) walks off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) walk off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs offensive linemen Earnest Greene III (71) and Xavier Truss (73) walk off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) leave the field after the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) walks off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) walks off the field following the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Saban restored a Crimson Tide program once ruled by Paul “Bear” Bryant to the top of college football after taking over in 2007.

Saban led the Tide to nine SEC championships and won his first national title at Alabama with a 14-0 season in 2009. Titles came again in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. Alabama was always a contender but had fallen short of the title since then.

Saban is famed for his sideline scowl and fiery demeanor -- and for winning. Saban has won more national titles than any other major college coach.

He made a two-year foray into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins before returning to college football to revive one of college football’s most storied programs, which hadn’t won a national title in 15 years. Saban is 297-71-1 as a college head coach, with stops at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, where he also won a national title. But Alabama is where he cemented his status as one of college football’s greatest coaches.

His latest team dealt with plenty of adversity early on, including a loss to Texas, but rebounded with the emergence of quarterback Jalen Milroe to upset then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Saban didn’t sound like a coach looking to give up the job any time soon after the game.

“This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history in terms of where this team came from, what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do, winning the SEC Championship, and really, really proud of this group,” he said.

“I just wish that I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish, and all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us.”

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) brings down a 15 yard touchdown pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trey Amos (9) blocks the attempted pass to Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) makes a catch over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Key (6) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) makes a catch in front of Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) reacts after tackling Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) covers Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) on a pass interference call during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defenders Deontae Lawson (32) and Jah-Marien Latham (93) signal a missed field goal by Georgia Bulldogs’ Peyton Woodring during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama won 27-24. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs for a 17-yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs for a 17 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs for a 17 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart watches from the sideline during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Alabama won 27-24. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs for a 17 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) tries to stop Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates tackling Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates with Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) after tackling Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) runs into Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Peyton Woodring (91) kicks a 34 yard field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs past Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Key (6) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) scrambles against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates with linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) after tackling Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) as defensive back Tykee Smith (23) backs him up during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defenders Deontae Lawson (32) and Jah-Marien Latham (93) signal a missed field goal by Georgia Bulldogs’ Peyton Woodring during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) scrambles for yardage against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) and Terrion Arnold (3) block an attempted pass to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) scores a touchdown on a 28 yard pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trey Amos (9) blocks the attempted pass to Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) huddles against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes an end zone catch for a touchdown over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) reacts after tackling Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks in from the sideline during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws downfield against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive backs Kristian Story (4) and Jaylen Key (6) after a first down during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes a catch over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a 28 yard field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) is called for interference against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (17) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mekhi Mews (87) during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide on a 1 yard run during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (17) runs agains the Alabama Crimson Tide defense during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (17) reacts with teammates during the second half of the SEC Championship football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts after their 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December. 2, 2023, in Atlanta. Also pictured is wide receiver Mekhi Mews (87). (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
