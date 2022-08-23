Bulldogs’ defense takes step forward in second preseason scrimmage

He also mentioned Dumas-Johnson, junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, junior inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall, sophomore defensive back Kamari Lassiter and redshirt sophomore defensive back Kelee Ringo (one of the defense’s three returning starters) as players who have stepped up as leaders within the defense.

“There are several guys that have stepped up and really taken on that responsibility,” Smart said. “Even (senior outside linebacker) Robert Beal. He’s not a guy of many words, but he has certainly been around here a long time like William Poole. We’ve got a lot of guys that know how to do it and have seen it done right. They haven’t been the featured player, but they understand how to lead and have seen it done the right way.”

It’s not all good news on that side of the ball, though, as the defensive line still has a long way to go (in fairness, the Bulldogs have to replace No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Travon Walker and No. 13 pick Jordan Davis).

“I would say it was an improvement but not where it needs to be,” Smart said. “We got a little more pressure than we got last time, not where it needs to be in terms of affecting the quarterbacks in our league.”

Besides X’s and O’s, Smart wasn’t happy with the team’s overall enthusiasm in that first scrimmage, and that’s another aspect that improved in the second scrimmage. At the least, it’s a sign the Bulldogs are progressing toward game shape.

“We talked a long time about connection,” Smart said. “Connection is one of our four DNA traits. Connection is seen or heard through language or touch. If you want to visually see connection, you have to touch somebody, you have to high-five somebody, celebrate with somebody, you have to be connected. You see that through what you say. I don’t think you can be really connected if you don’t have great energy and focus.

“If you’re showing good energy and staying focused onto what’s going on, that usually creates a good connection. I thought we had more moments later in the scrimmage. Last week, it just flattened out. This week, it was more upward. It got better in terms of energy as the scrimmage went on, which at least lets me know that they are in better shape.”

