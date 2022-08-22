ajc logo
Georgia places three on AP preseason All-America team

Georgia football-transfer portal-2022 roster

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) after a run during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Georgia junior Jalen Carter and sophomores Kelee Ringo and Brock Bowers earned first-team honors on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter is the key returnee on the defensive line for the Bulldogs, the 2021 national champions. Ringo, a redshirt sophomore, capped the national title win over Alabama with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.

Bowers returns after a historic true freshman season in 2021, establishing a Georgia record for scoring by a receiver with 14 touchdowns and finished with 56 catches for 882 yards while starting 13 games. Senior Nolan Smith made the preseason All-America second-team at edge rusher.

The AP preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards -- O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

