Georgia places three on AP preseason All-America team

Georgia junior Jalen Carter and sophomores Kelee Ringo and Brock Bowers earned first-team honors on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter is the key returnee on the defensive line for the Bulldogs, the 2021 national champions. Ringo, a redshirt sophomore, capped the national title win over Alabama with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.
Bowers returns after a historic true freshman season in 2021, establishing a Georgia record for scoring by a receiver with 14 touchdowns and finished with 56 catches for 882 yards while starting 13 games. Senior Nolan Smith made the preseason All-America second-team at edge rusher.
The AP preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama
Running backs -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.
Tackles -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.
Guards -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.
Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.
Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.
Wide receivers -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.
All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.
Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
Defense
Edge rushers -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.
Linemen -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.
Linebackers -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.
Cornerbacks -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.
Safeties -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.
Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.
Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.
Tackles -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.
Guards -- O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.
Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.
Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.
Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.
All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama
Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri
Defense
Edge rushers -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.
Linemen -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.
Linebackers -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.
Cornerbacks -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.
Safeties -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.
Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.
Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.