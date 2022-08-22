Georgia places three on AP preseason All-America team

Explore More preseason honors for Georgia Bulldogs trio

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter is the key returnee on the defensive line for the Bulldogs, the 2021 national champions. Ringo, a redshirt sophomore, capped the national title win over Alabama with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.

Bowers returns after a historic true freshman season in 2021, establishing a Georgia record for scoring by a receiver with 14 touchdowns and finished with 56 catches for 882 yards while starting 13 games. Senior Nolan Smith made the preseason All-America second-team at edge rusher.