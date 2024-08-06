Branson Robinson still big part of Georgia’s plans at running back

“His weight is down, which I think is going to put less pressure on that injury and those knees,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days. “Looks good running around out there. I’ve been really pleased with the way he’s looked.”

Smart provided more good news on the status of Robinson when the Bulldogs began preseason camp. Nearly 12 months after he ruptured his patellar tendon, Robinson was given the all-clear to practice without limitations.

For a Georgia running back group that has to replace its top two rushers from a season ago, it’s a positive development.

Robinson, though, still has a long way to go if he’s to return to the promising running back he was before his significant injury. While Robinson was given the all-clear, Georgia intends to monitor and limit his workload as he continues to work his way back.

“The load management’s critical because you can’t take someone that hasn’t done everything and just throw them into everything, so we have to be smart about that, but it’s certainly promising,” Smart said. “You know, I thought going into – I forget what practice he got injured last year – but he was having a really good camp. He looked really good. I thought, golly, this guy was about to have a great season, great camp, and then he has to go back.”

As a freshman, Robinson rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries. His performances against Auburn and TCU — where he ran for 140 yards on a combined 19 carries and scored all three of his touchdowns — showed why the future was so bright for Robinson.

His injury in August 2023 put all of that on pause. And after a lot of rehab and rebuilding of his body, he’s only just hit the play button on his Georgia career.

All that time away has forced Robinson to re-learn many of the basics of the position. Things that would be second nature to most third-year running backs.

But most third-year running backs haven’t followed the path that Robinson has.

“You forget the blitz pickups,” Smart said. “You forget all the things that he missed out on that he didn’t get a chance to do that he’ll be doing now. I know he’s looking forward to it, and we’re excited to get him out there.”

The running back group has changed a good bit since Robinson was last full-go on the practice field. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are in the NFL. Andrew Paul transferred to Jacksonville State.

Robinson is the most experienced scholarship running back for the Bulldogs, at least in terms of time spent in Athens.

Georgia did make four additions at running back this offseason, as it landed Trevor Etienne out of the transfer portal while also signing three running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

“The young guys that are coming back that we just signed that had great summers, whether that be Nate (Frazier), Dwight (Phillips) or Chauncey (Bowens),” Smart said. “I think we’ve got a (group) of good backs that are as talented as we’ve had, but inexperienced.”

Between the youth and Robinson’s injury recovery, that has put more onto the plate of Etienne. Even with Roderick Robinson looking to build off his freshman season, Etienne will be expected to carry the load for Georgia, especially early in the season.

“Trevor does a great job of leading that (meeting) room and holding people to a standard,” Smart said.

Because of an expanded College Football Playoff, Georgia could play as many as 17 games this season.

That could lead to additional wear and tear for some. For others, it provides a longer runway to contribute. Branson Robinson falls into that category.

Georgia won’t push him to be at his best in the season opener Aug. 31 against Clemson, even with some concern regarding Etienne’s status following an offseason arrest.

The Bulldogs believe Robinson still has a valuable role to play for this team. The early returns at camp have been positive.

And for as far as he has come in terms of recovering from his injury, he still has some distance to go before delivering on the promise he previously displayed.