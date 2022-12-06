Behind the scenes: Go inside the Georgia locker room

Unless you’re a select few, the answer is probably a no. But after watching our feature on Georgia’s equipment staff, I’m hoping it’ll feel like a yes. It takes an enormous amount of time and organization behind the scenes to make sure players and staff are outfitted correctly, from keeping track of a player’s lucky socks to Smart’s famous visors.

In the middle of recording, a staff member walked by with a gigantic case and was nice enough to go through the arduous process of opening it up so we could take a look inside at the College Football Playoff trophy from last season’s national championship run.

That’s just one example of the cool nuggets we want to show you with our video initiative.

