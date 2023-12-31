Another postseason beat-down by Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s 63-3 victory over Florida State did have the same feel as the last postseason game in which the Bulldogs’ played. That was the 65-7 victory over TCU in last season’s title game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The 60-point margin of victory Saturday broke the NCAA postseason record that Georgia set with that win over TCU.

Like that one, the Bulldogs could have named the final score in this one. It was 42-3 at intermission, an Orange Bowl record for points in a half. Georgia’s 35 points in the second quarter was the most in one stanza by two touchdowns.

Accordingly, the Bulldogs’ backups played the entire second half. In their defense, the No. 5-ranked Seminoles (13-1) were playing primarily with backups Saturday, including a third-stringer at quarterback. FSU, the first undefeated power-conference champion in history to get left out of the playoff, was playing without 12 starters, the majority of whom opted-out of the game.

Conversely, almost all of Georgia’s starters reported for duty in Miami. That starter with junior quarterback Carson Beck making a mid-December announcement that he not only intended to play in the bowl but would be forgoing the NFL draft to return for a fifth season of college football.

Turns out, that meant only two quarters of play in the Orange Bowl. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior from Jacksonville, Beck was ordered to take off the rest of night after throwing his second touchdown pass of the game to Dominic Lovett as the first-half clock expired. At that point, he already 203 yards passing and the Bulldogs led 42-3.

That second quarter also would represent the end of Kendall Milton’s college career. In the “Age of the Opt-Out,” the 6-1, 220-pound senior running back from Fresno, California, chose to play a final game with the Bulldogs despite doing so with his left knee in a brace and both thighs heavily wrapped because of troublesome hamstrings.

No problem, for his work was quick and efficient. He broke loose for a 43-yard run on Georgia’s last play of the first quarter and scored the Bulldogs’ first two touchdowns on runs of 15 and 5 yards. His last carry of the night came with four minutes remaining in the first half. By then, Milton had nine carries for 104 yards, his fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career and third in the past four games.

Believe it or not, Florida State played a competitive game for about a quarter. They forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs on their opening possession and trailed only 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-3 early in the second.

Then Georgia’s offense got warmed up. First was a 75-yard touchdown drive on the first possession of the second quarter. The Bulldogs’ averaged 18.75 yards on four plays. Daijun Edwards covered the final 15 with an untouched scoring run around right end.

Then FSU’s Deuce Spann turned over the football on the ensuing kickoff. A tackle by Cash Jones forced the fumble, and sophomore Cole Speer recovered at the Seminoles’ 27-yard line.

Then Ladd McConkey reminded everybody he’s still pretty good when healthy. On first down, Beck threw him a lateral pass near the sideline behind the line of scrimmage. FSU sniffed out the play, designed for McConkey to throw the ball downfield to another receiver. Once a running quarterback at North Murray High, McConkey simply relied on his old instincts and tucked the ball and ran. Moving across the field, he somehow evaded two would-be tacklers, then out-paced the defense to the goal-line pylon on Georgia’s side of the field for a 27-yard score.

That was the fourth in what would end up as nine consecutive touchdown scoring possessions by the Bulldogs. The last three came with redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton in at quarterback. Promoted from third-string to backup because of Brock Vandagriff’s transfer to Kentucky, Stockton showed his well-known mobility at Rabun County can translate to the college level. He had 46 yards on seven carries and also completed 6 of 10 passes 96 yards and two scores.

By the end of it, Georgia had nearly 400 yards running the football (373). In total, their offense went for nearly 700 yards (673). Both were season highs and even eclipsed the debacle in L.A. last year.