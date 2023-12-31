2024 preview: Georgia’s offense looks unstoppable in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Remember early in the season when there were questions about Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and the Bulldogs’ offense?

It’s hard to believe there ever were doubts. Beck, replacing the legendary Stetson Bennett IV, was sensational – and he’s coming back for more. Bobo, replacing perhaps the best OC in school history in Todd Monken, found his rhythm and oversaw one of the nation’s more dynamic units. He’ll be back next year, too.

Georgia opened 2023 with a 65-7 victory over TCU, led by Bennett, Monken and a bunch of weapons. It finished the season by walloping once-unbeaten-but-depleted Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl, led by Beck, Bobo and a bunch of weapons.