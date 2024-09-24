Alabama-Georgia football game to feature tight security for anticipated Trump attendance

The Secret Service’s security detail to ensure the president’s safety closed gates just as the majority of spectators were trying to enter the stadium. That caused delays of up to two hours for many people coming to see the game. What made it worse, the delays came during a steady downpour on a cold January night.

In 2018, game organizers had barely a week’s notice of Trump’s impending visit. Alabama is dealing with a similar situation this year.

“It’s kind of like the weather; it’s one of those things you can’t control,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council. “You can’t say no to rain and you can’t say no to the President.”

Alabama officials are watching the weather as well. As luck would have it, a tropical disturbance that is expected to develop into Hurricane Helene is bearing down on the Alabama coast. However, the latest forecast models have it clearing out of the area before Saturday’s game.

Security is expected to be tight again Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Trump’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 2-ranked Georgia take on No. 4 Alabama comes just a week after an alleged assassination attempt on Trump at his South Florida golf course and 10 weeks after the former president suffered a gunshot wound to his ear during an attempt on his life at a political rally in Pennsylvania in July.

Accordingly, inconveniencing fans is not high on the University of Alabama’s list of concerns.

“The safety of our campus is and will remain our top priority, and UAPD will work closely with the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners to coordinate security,” the University of Alabama said in a statement confirming Trump’s visit. “Additional safety measures will be enacted in collaboration with local and federal agencies, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to expedite the security screening process.”

The school said walk-through metal detectors will be in place and only clear bags in which contents can clearly be seen will be permitted inside the stadium.

Trump is attending the game on “the invitation from a private citizen,” the school added.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was asked during his Monday afternoon press conference in Tuscaloosa about the President’s visit.

Kalen DeBoer is asked about former president Donald Trump attending this weekend's game between Alabama and Georgia in Tuscaloosa: pic.twitter.com/UxoQgVrqoq — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) September 23, 2024

“Yeah, I’m sure there are going to be a lot of celebrity-type people here,” the Crimson Tide’s first-year coach said. “People want to come be a part of what’s happening on game day. Everyone’s going to be watching, so it will be great for everyone who wants to come watch be here.”

ESPN’s popular College GameDay pregame show also is originating from Tuscaloosa on Saturday morning. The fuss is over Georgia and Alabama meeting for the seventh time in the last six years as Top 5 teams.

DeBoer is doing what he can to keep his team focused on the task at hand.

“With GameDay and everything else coming here as well, the guys need to take everything off their plate other than maybe a few extra interviews toward the end of the week,” DeBoer said. “The main thing is that they get prepared to play the best football game that they’ve played this year.”

Trump is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, but there are indications he may be a bit of an Alabama fan. This will be Trump’s third time attending a Crimson Tide football game, according to the Tuscaloosa News. After watching Alabama defeat Georgia 26-24 in Atlanta in 2018, Trump attended the Crimson Tide’s home game against LSU in November of 2019. Alabama lost a thriller, 46-41, to the eventual national champion Tigers.

According to the Anniston Star, it will be the sixth time that a president, president-elect or presidential candidate attended an Alabama football game. Trump, who served as the U.S. President from 2017-21, is the Republican party’s nominee for November’s presidential election.