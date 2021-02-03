2021 Signing Day: UGA signees

National Signing Day has arrived ... once again.
Twenty of Georgia’s prospects for the 2021 recruiting class already have signed with the program, doing so during the early period in December.
For Georgia, one 2021 target remains: Terrion Arnold. The nation’s No. 3 safety from Tallahassee, Fla., is considering a final three of Georgia, Alabama and Florida.
Arnold is expected to announce his commitment at 4 p.m.
The 16 early enrollees in the class are:
⋅ Amarius Mims, offensive tackle, Bleckley County High School, Cochran
⋅ Brock Vandagriff, quarterback, Prince Avenue Christian Academy, Bogart
⋅ Xavian Sorey Jr., linebacker, IMG Academy, Graceville
⋅ Smael Mondon, linebacker, Paulding County High School, Dallas, Ga.
⋅ Micah Morris, offensive guard, Camden County High School, Kingsland
⋅ Nyland Green, cornerback, Newton High School, Covington
⋅ David Daniel, athlete (safety), Woodstock High School, Woodstock
⋅ Brock Bowers, tight end, Napa High School, Napa, Calif.
⋅ Lovasea’ Carroll, running back, IMG Academy, Warrenton
⋅ Jonathan Jefferson, defensive tackle, Douglas County High School, Douglassville
⋅ Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, defensive tackle, Gaffney High School, Gaffney, S.C.
⋅ Chaz Chambliss, outside linebacker, Carrollton County High School, Carrollton
⋅ Adonai Mitchell, wide receiver, Cane Ridge High School, Antioch, Tenn.
⋅ Marlin Dean, defensive tackle, IMG Academy, Elberton
⋅ Javon Bullard, defensive back, Baldwin High School, Milledgeville
⋅ Jackson Meeks, wide receiver, Central-Phenix High School, Phenix City, Ala.
The Bulldogs are still awaiting on the arrival of four signees, expected to join the team this summer:
⋅ Dylan Fairchild, offensive guard, West Forsyth High School, Cumming
⋅ Jamon Dumas-Johnson, linebacker, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore
⋅ Kamari Lassiter, defensive back, American Christian, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
⋅ Jared Wilson, offensive guard, West Forsyth High School, Clemmons, N.C.