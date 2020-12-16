LIVE 2021 Early Signing Day: UGA signees

Of Georgia’s commitments, the first to have their signing ceremony is 4-star offensive tackle Micah Morris, an AJC Super 11 selection out of Camden County. Vandagriff, of Class 1A Private semifinalist Prince Avenue Christian, is signing at 12:30 p.m.

Georgia has commitments from six of the 11 AJC Super 11 selections. Here are the list of 20 UGA commitments who expect to sign. (Check throughout the day to see how the 2021 Class develops):