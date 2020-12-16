LIVE 2021 Early Signing Day: UGA signees

The Early Signing Period begins today. Georgia has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class and 20 commitments.
Georgia has commitments from three 5-star prospects, including quarterback Brock Vandagriff, the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback.
The big names to know for the day are 5-star linebacker Xavian Sorey, 5-star defensive tackle Maason Smith 4-star running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards will announce first as Sorey pushed back his announcement to 1:45 p.m.
Of Georgia’s commitments, the first to have their signing ceremony is 4-star offensive tackle Micah Morris, an AJC Super 11 selection out of Camden County. Vandagriff, of Class 1A Private semifinalist Prince Avenue Christian, is signing at 12:30 p.m.
Georgia has commitments from six of the 11 AJC Super 11 selections. Here are the list of 20 UGA commitments who expect to sign. (Check throughout the day to see how the 2021 Class develops):
- Amarius Mims/5-star Offensive Tackle/Bleckley County High School/Cochran
- Brock Vandagriff/5-star Quarterback/Prince Avenue Chrisitan Academy/Bogart
- Smael Mondon/5-star Linebacker/Paulding County High School/Dallas, Ga.
- Micah Morris/4-star Offensive Guard/Camden County High School/Kingsland
- Nyland Green/4-star athlete who will play safety/Woodstock High School/Woodstock
- David Daniel/4-star athlete who will play safety/Woodstock High School/Woodstock
- Dylan Fairchild/4-star offensive guard/West Forsyth High School/Cumming
- Brock Bowers/4-star tight end/Napa High School/Napa, Calif.
- Lovasea’ Carroll/4-star running back/IMG Academy/Warrenton
- Jonathan Jefferson/4-/ 4-star defensive tackle/Gaffney High School/Gaffney, S.C.
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/ 4-star defensive tackle/Gaffney High School/Gaffney
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson/ 4-star linebacker/ St. Frances Academy/ Baltimore
- Kamari Lassiter/ 4-star defensive back/ American Christian/ Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- De’Jahn Warren/4-star defensive back/ Lackawanna Community College/ Scranton, Pa.
- Chaz Chambliss/ 4-star outside linebacker/ Carrollton County High School/ Carrollton
- Adonai Mitchell/ 3-star wide receiver/ Cane Ridge High School/ Antioch, Tenn.
- Jared Wilson/ 3-star offensive guard/ West Forsyth High School/ Clemmons, N.C.
- Marlin Dean/ 3-star defensive tackle/ IMG Academy/ Elberton
- Javon Bullard/ 3-star defensive back/ Baldwin High School/ Milledgeville
- Jackson Meeks/ 3-star wide receiver/ Central-Phenix High School/ Phenix City, Ala.