Twenty-five former Georgia high school football players have been invited to the NFL scouting combine to be held Tuesday through Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia’s representation is tied for third-most with California and trails Florida (51) and Texas (31), according to NFL.com. Ohio is next with 20. There are 338 invitees overall.

Today, we’ll take a look at N.C. State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers:

Jakobi Meyers, 6-2, 203, WR, N. C. State. Arabia Mountain. Converted quarterback who turned into one of the school’s top receivers. He caught a single-second school record 92 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns last season. In 2017, he caught 63 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Meyers finished with 168 career catches for fifth in school history. He also played baseball and basketball for Arabia Mountain. He skipped his final year of eligibility to enter the draft. Meyers earned his degree in sports management with a minor in business administration.

Here are the other players with Georgia connections who have been invited to the combine:

LB - Bryson Allen-Williams, South Carolina - Cedar Grove

CB - Blace Brown, Troy - Cherokee

DE - Austin Bryant, Clemson - Thomas County Central

OL - Chuma Edoga, USC - McEachern

QB - Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State - Richmond Hill

WR - Terry Godwin, Georgia - Callaway

OL - Donnell Greene, Minnesota - Kell

LB - Terez Hall, Missouri - M.L. King

WR - Mecole Hardman, Georgia - Elbert County

CB - Montre Hartage, Northwestern - Crisp County

RB - Elijah Holyfield, Georgia - Woodward Academy

OL - Mitch Hyatt, Clemson - North Gwinnett

DL - Darryl Johnson, North Carolina AT&T - Camden County

OL - Tyler Jones, N.C. State - Stephenson

LB - Tre Lamar, Clemson - Roswell

DE - Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia - Tucker

TE - Isaac Nauta, Georgia - Buford (graduated from IMG Academy, Florida)

DL - Dontavius Russell, Auburn - Carrollton

WR - Darius Slayton, Auburn - Greater Atlanta Christian

DE - Montez Sweat, Mississippi State - Stephenson

LB - D'Andre Walker, Georgia - Langston Hughes

DB - Ken Webster, Mississippi - Stockbridge

CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Temple - Southwest DeKalb