Davis-Barrios to fight at State Farm Arena

The undercard will feature a battle of two top 154-pound contenders as Erickson “Hammer” Lubin faces former unified champion Jeison Rosario in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event. Former unified super welterweight champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams returns to the ring for the first time in 18 months to take on Brian Mendoza in a 10-round showdown. Olympian Batyr Akhmedov steps in against former world champion Argenis Mendez in a 12-round WBA Super Lightweight Title Eliminator.

The 26-year-old Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) moves up to 140 pounds for the first time in his career as he aims to add super lightweight champion. Davis has already captured titles at 130 and 135 pounds. With a victory, Davis will hold world championships in three different divisions simultaneously. The undefeated 25-year-old Barrios owns a 9-0 record with eight knockouts during his 140-pound reign.