Uga: Georgia’s mascot through the years

College football fans in 2017 voted on the best mascot in the sport.

It wasn’t really a contest. Georgia’s English Bulldog, Uga, has long been a college football favorite.

The line of dogs dates back to 1956 when Uga I, “Hood’s Ole Dan,” first took the field for the home opener against Florida State.

Today, Uga XI reigns over the Bulldog nation.

Here’s a look at the mascots who have shared the moniker of “Damn Good Dog:”

Uga I, 1956-66 - Made his first appearance in the 1956 home opener. He hid in the Sanford Stadium hedges before there was a dog house.

Uga II, 1966-72 - During his reign, Georgia played in five bowl games and won two SEC championships.

Uga III, 1972-80 - Appeared in six bowl games in nine years and closed out his career with Georgia's 1980 national championship.

Uga IV, 1981-89 - The first Georgia mascot to attend a bowl game every year of his service.

Uga V, 1990-99 - Appeared on 1997 Sports Illustrated cover declaring him the nation's best college mascot.

Uga VI, 1999-2008 - He reigned over more games (114) than any other mascot.

Uga VII, 2008-2009 - Reigned for one full season, that ended with a 24-12 win at the Capital One Bowl in Orlando.

Uga VIII, 2010-2011 - Served just six games before missing the bowl game after a diagnosis of lymphoma.

Uga IX, 2012-2015 - "Russ," the half-brother of Uga VII, served a full season with interim status until promoted in 2012.

Uga X, 2015-2022 - Known as “Que,” he officially took over reins on Nov. 21, 2015.

Uga XI, 2023-present - “Boom,” just over a year old, donned the famous Georgia “G” jersey and spiked collar to start the 2023 season.