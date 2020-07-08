Herschel Walker: 2020 Georgia Bulldogs ‘can win it all’

Walker sees all those developments as positive.

“I’m sure it’s hard to go out and practice when you don’t know what’s really, really going on,” Walker said of the players. “But I’m sure they want to play. Those players are family. White, Black, Latino, Italian, whatever, those players are family when they are on campus. They love and care about each other. It’s sad that we’re at the point we are with this virus, but the only way we can defeat it is together. We’ve got to do it together; we can’t do it separately.

“To be honest with you, I think that’s the best place for the team to be right now, to be together. Together they can fight almost anything.”

Likewise, Walker believes the return of pro sports is a good thing. Major League Baseball finally agreed to a shortened, 60-game season. The PGA Tour and NASCAR returned to competition last month without fans in attendance. The NFL still has not made a decision.

“I think getting sports going again is a great thing overall, a wonderful thing,” Walker said. “They just need to stay out of politics. I think they just need to let the game be the game. Sports getting into politics is a distraction. Players just need to play and people need to have some type of freedom, they need to have something they can just watch and not worry about the politics.

“Just let basketball be basketball, football be football. Don’t make it political.”