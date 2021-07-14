34 things to know about Herschel Walker

2 - Walker was a state champion sprinter and discus thrower in high school.

3 - Walker signed to play football at Georgia in April 1980 after using a coin flip to decide whether to either join the military or attend college. His college choices were Georgia, Clemson or USC.

4 - Walker played football for the University of Georgia from 1980 to 1982, where he was a three-time All American.

Caption Georgia's Herschel Walker has a full head of steam going against Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

5 - During his three-year career at Georgia, Walker collected 5,259 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns (school records).

6 - At Georgia, Walker also competed in track, running the 100 meters in 10.23. He was a member of the SEC champion 4×100 meter men’s relay squad in 1981.

7 - Walker’s sister, Veronica, was an All-America track star at Georgia in 1981.

8 - At a spring meet in Dallas in 1983, future Olympian Carl Lewis set the world mark for the indoor 60-yard (55m) dash at 6.02. Finishing closely behind Lewis was Walker, in 6.11 seconds.

Caption Herschel Walker accepting the Heisman Trophy, 1982. Calvin Cruce / AJC file photo Credit: Calvin Cruce / AJC file photo Credit: Calvin Cruce / AJC file photo

9 - Walker was a finalist in the Heisman Trophy voting in all three of his seasons at Georgia, winning the award in 1982.

10 - Walker holds a bachelor’s of science degree in criminal justice from Georgia.

11 - Walker contends another coin flip — this time in his Athens apartment — determined his decision to go pro as a junior in college.

12 - Walker signed on to play in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals. Generals owner J. Walter Duncan, an oil tycoon from Oklahoma reportedly offered $2 million up front, $1 million a year for 1983 and ’84, $1.25 million for 1985, a $750,000 loan for investing and a 25% stake in one of Duncan’s oil wells. Walker says it was for more.

13 - Walker married Cindy Grossman in 1983, whom he met in a training room at Georgia. The two have a son, Christian, born in 1999. They divorced in 2002.

Caption Donald Trump shakes hands with Herschel Walker in New York in March 1984 after agreement on a four-year contract with USFL football team, the New Jersey Generals. (Dave Pickoff/AP) Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein

14 - Real estate mogul Donald Trump bought the Generals in 1984, and the two embarked on a lifelong friendship. (Walker publicly supported Trump’s own political aspirations.)

15 - Walker won the USFL rushing title as a rookie in 1983 and again in 1985, when he set the professional football record for single-season rushing yards with 2,411 yards.

16 - Walker was selected to the USFL All-Star team in 1985.

17 - In his first three seasons as a pro, Walker amassed more than 7,000 yards.

18 - The Dallas Cowboys acquired Walker’s NFL rights by selecting him in the fifth round (114th overall) of the 1985 draft.

Caption Herschel Walker was a running back on the Dallas Cowboys from 1986 to '89 and 1996 to '97. (Steve Krauss/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

19 - With the collapse of the USFL, Walker signed with the Cowboys in 1986 and was moved to fullback to share the backfield with Tony Dorsett — becoming the second Heisman backfield tandem to play in the NFL.

20 - As a member of the Cowboys, Walker would line up at multiple positions: halfback, fullback, tight end, H-back, wide receiver — slot and flanker.

21 - Walker made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 1987 and ’88 as a member of the Cowboys.

22 - While a member of the Cowboys in 1988, Walker danced in a one-time performance with the acclaimed Fort Worth (Texas) Ballet.

Caption Former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker displays his new jersey after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for five players and six future draft choices, Oct. 12, 1989. (Jim Mone/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

23 - In 1989, the Cowboys traded Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for five players and six future draft picks. One of the draft picks acquired from Minnesota was used by Dallas on future Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

24 - Walker served as a brakeman on a two-man U.S. bobsled team at the 1992 Olympics, finishing seventh — the best U.S. finish since 1980. He also was due to race on the U.S. four-man team, but was replaced days before competing.

Caption US bobsled driver Brian Shimer (Naples, Fla.) and brakeman Herschel Walker, (Irving, Texas) steer the two-man bobsled in the events final run at the XVI Winter Olympics Sunday, February 16, 1992, in La Plagne, France. The U.S. team placed seventh in a race won by Switzerland. (Dominique Mollard/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

25 - Walker owned a car that raced in the United Speed Alliance Racing Hooters ProCup series, which raced on short tracks primarily on the East Coast in the late 1990s.

26 - After a 12-year NFL stint with the Cowboys, Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, Walker retired in 1997 ranked second all-time in the league in all-purpose yards with 18,168.

27 - Walker was inducted in 1999 into the College Football Hall of Fame. He is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

28 - In his 2008 book, “Breaking Free,” Walker detailed his struggles with dissociative identity disorder- formerly known as multiple personality disorder.

29 - Walker is a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

Caption Herschel Walker, 48, celebrates his second victory as an MMA fighter with a roar. (Jeff Chiu/AP) Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

30 - Walker is undefeated as an MMA fighter, having fought two bouts in 2010 and ’11.

31 - Walker is the founder of one of the nation’s largest minority-owned food companies — Renaissance Man Food Services — which operates a meat-processing facility in Dublin, Ga. Among Walker’s company products is a line of chicken wings and appetizers called Herschel’s Famous 34, which are sold to restaurants, cafeterias and other food-service companies. His Herschel’s Chicken and Ribs Kitchen restaurant in Athens opened in 2013 and closed in 2015.

32 - Walker is an independent director of Sotherly Hotels, which lists The Georgian Terrace in Atlanta among its properties.

33 - Herschel’s nephew, Milan Richard — the son of his sister, Veronica, and former UGA track All-American Bill Richard — was a wide receiver on Clemson’s 2018 national championship football team.

Caption Walker was among the 18 sports figures who spent the day lobbying Congress to promote physical education and physically active lifestyles. The group also included basketball Hall of Famer Clyde "The Glide" Drexler (left) and former Falcon Patrick Kerney. Credit: Rick McKay / AJC Credit: Rick McKay / AJC

34 - Walker says his daily workout regiment consists of 1,500 push ups and 2,500 sit ups. He has lobbied Congress on multiple occasions for increased funding for physical education in schools.