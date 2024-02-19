Caitlin Clark closing in on Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record

Next up is Lynette Woodard.

Woodard registered 3,649 points when she played for the University of Kansas from 1977-81. However, her achievement is not listed in the record books because when she played before the NCAA did not officially recognize women’s sports. Clark needs 81 points to surpass Woodard.

The ultimate record belongs to Maravich.

Maravich, the LSU guard, has held the Division I career scoring record in men’s and women’s basketball for 54 years after a career from 1967-70. Maravich finished with 3,667 points. That means Clark needs just 99 points to set the record. Maravich couldn’t play for the varsity team as a freshman, according to NCAA rules. By the way, Maravich had 741 points in his freshman career. He scored 1,138 points (43.8 point average) as a sophomore, 1,148 points (44.2) as a junior and 1,381 points (44.5) as a senior.

Maravich had a 10-year NBA career that started when he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1970 NBA draft. He played four seasons with the Hawks and also played for the Jazz and Celtics.

Clark scored 799 points (26.6 point average) as a freshman, 863 points (27.0) as a sophomore, 1,055 points (27.8) as a junior and currently has 852 points (32.8) as a senior.

Iowa’s next game is Thursday at Indiana. They end the regular season with games vs. Illinois, at Minnesota and vs. Ohio State.

Here are the current scoring totals:

Pete Maravich – 3,667

Lynette Woodard – 3,649

Caitlin Clark – 3,569