Braves Report: Tell us what you want

READY TO ROLL

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

🧐 So Justin, what’s the storyline you’re watching most closely this spring?

“I want to see if the Braves add anyone during camp. Their lone major league addition this winter was Jurickson Profar, which surprised me. I thought Alex Anthopoulos would add to the rotation, the bullpen or both. I still think he could. I don’t have questions or concerns about the offense, so long as those guys make it to opening day healthy. The Braves are still a super talented roster, but I thought they needed to do more this winter. Maybe Anthopoulos will line up a deal or a trade during camp.”

🤩 Is there one prospect (or otherwise overlooked player) you think is most likely to impress or surprise some folks?

“I think Dylan Lee will start to get the attention he deserves. The Braves lost A.J. Minter, their high-leverage lefty. They’re also without Joe Jiménez as his rehab from knee surgery will take most of the season. If they don’t bring in anyone else, they need guys to step up. I like Lee’s composure and his stuff. I think he’ll take a nice jump. He’ll have to pitch in bigger spots, I’d assume, but I think he’s ready for it.”

🤔 The team’s obviously said Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider won’t be ready to go for opening day. I’m assuming we’re all still guessing on potential timetables — but what do you expect their respective spring trainings to look like?

“Spencer Strider should have a relatively normal spring, per Anthopoulos. Obviously, Strider won’t be on the opening day roster, but as of a couple weeks ago, he’d already thrown a handful of bullpen sessions as he begins building up at the end of his elbow surgery rehab. I don’t think he’ll be out too deep into the regular season, but that’s just my gut feeling based on the initial timetable and how he’s progressed.

“I don’t think we’ll see Acuña at a full go for a little bit, as I believe the Braves will be extra cautious with him. But he’s been running and working out, and looks good (at least on social media). I think we’ll see Acuña eventually take batting practice, but I don’t know that he’d appear in any spring games. I think the Braves will be very careful.”

🤪 Who has the most fun during spring training — as in, who’s the biggest kid out there, just happy to be playing baseball again?

“I would say it’s Orlando Arcia, Ozzie Albies or Acuña. Maybe all three! They always yell at one another and joke around during batting practice and the workouts. On camera, Arcia is quiet, reserved and humble. But he’s got a great personality and he’s funny. Albies is always messing with teammates — anyone from Acuña to Matt Olson. And Acuña is always laughing with Albies and Arcia. Those three are still like children at the ballpark, which is refreshing.”

🤤 Any food, drink or other recs for fans who might be headed down to North Point at some point? What’s your favorite spot?

“I’m big on Irma’s Tacos. It’s right next to the ballpark. They’ve got a big menu and the food is pretty good. I like that it’s so close to the facility because it’s easy to swing by before or after a game. I would also recommend anyone visiting go to downtown Venice, walk the little strip and find any restaurant or bar there. They have a ton of stuff, and when you’re done, you can head down to the beach for a nice sunset walk!”

