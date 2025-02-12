The Dodgers spent a lot, but the Braves still love their roster

“The confidence is still there. We are not going to be making any statements,” Olson said, flashing that smile. “Baseball is a crazy sport. It’s a long season, anything can happen. If the best team on paper was awarded the trophy every year, then we’d just skip the season. That’s not how it works. We’re very confident in the team we have, but no, no blanket statements this year.”

On Monday, Braves pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. On Wednesday, they had their first workout. The first full-squad workout is coming Tuesday.

In North Port, the vibe is a bit different — if only because former staples Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Charlie Morton, Minter and catching coach Sal Fasano no longer are here. But Olson, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Sean Murphy are here. So are Chris Sale and Spencer Strider.

Sale mentioned that it would be weird without d’Arnaud and Fasano, who were part of a group that would gather in the corner of the spring training clubhouse and talk baseball. Separately, Murphy said he’ll miss d’Arnaud, who became a good friend of his in the two seasons they played together — even if the silver lining for Murphy is more playing time.

But one big story is this: The Braves’ lone addition — to this point — is Jurickson Profar, who will start in left field for them. The Braves didn’t have a flashy offseason like the Dodgers or Mets.

The Braves committed $42 million to Profar over three years The Dodgers, by comparison, spent almost half a billion dollars this offseason after dishing out $1.4 billion last winter. The Mets spent $765 million on one player (Juan Soto).

And yet, the mindset in the Braves’ clubhouse is this: They still have enough talent to be in baseball’s elite tier.

“No question,” Sale said. “I think, what was it, last year, when we had the best odds or second best odds or something like that — we basically have the same team. Nothing really changes on our end. We got guys that can hit a bunch of homers, and we got a bunch of guys that can keep runs off the board. At the end of it, that’s the name of the game. I feel like our defense was unbelievable, too. All those things together, and if, God willing, we got good health, I like our chances as much as anybody.”

Added Olson a bit after that: “Yeah, we still got a lot of talent in here. We didn’t perform the way we wanted last year. But, you know, last year a lot of people were talking about the team we had. Just because we didn’t go out and spend a bunch of money doesn’t mean anything inside here. We got some good additions, obviously adding Profar and some other guys. We love the squad we got.”

And Murphy: “Yeah, I mean, I’ll pick this lineup against anybody’s lineup.”

At this moment, FanGraphs projects the Braves to have the eighth highest payroll in baseball, So don’t compare the Braves with the Rays or Pirates, for example. The Braves are spending a lot — just in the form of guys they’ve already signed to long-term extensions. But other additions, especially in the bullpen, could go a long way.

“We’re still a really good team,” manager Brian Snitker said. “You look at (what other teams do in the offseason), but I’ve learned that, you know what, we’re gonna play seven months here, so it doesn’t really matter who wins the offseason, who does what. I started putting names to the paper when you’re kind of screwing around with lineups and all that, and it’s really good.”

Eventually, that lineup will include Acuña at the top. Not long after opening day, the rotation will again feature Strider. The Braves also have Olson, Riley, Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies, and slotting in Profar — a “Swiss Army knife,” as Snitker called him — lengthens the lineup.

“It’s great,” Snitker said of the Profar signing. “I just kind of look at where he could fit, and it’s a lot of different spots. I love having the switch-hitting aspect of it, and to see what he did to kind of turn his career around last year. So, we feel really good about adding him to the mix.”

The beginning of spring training always has a special feel. Optimism is in the air. For all 30 teams, anything could happen. The contenders and pretenders won’t be decided until later, so everyone is hopeful at this point.

In terms of expectations, it seems the Braves are flying under the radar more this season. The Dodgers, Mets and others have dominated conversation. Still, the Braves have one of the better rosters in the game.

“We got full confidence,” Sale said. “We got basically our entire lineup back. Adding Profar, that definitely extends our lineup quite a bit. We had the best bullpen in the league last year that’s, for the most part, all the way back. And like I said, we have confidence in our starters, and we got some guys that are ready to step up and take on that role, so we’re ready to get going.”

As Sale said, some of that confidence comes from knowing the team is whole again. A year ago, the Braves, as the lankly lefty put it, couldn’t get their heads above water because they dealt with one injury after another. They sneaked into the postseason, but they weren’t the same team.

Now, almost everyone is healthy. Acuña and Strider should join them not too far into the regular season.

So, the lofty expectations these Braves have for themselves?

They’re valid.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. arrives at the team's spring training facility at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

“I think it’s the same every year, right?” Murphy said. “I think the goal at the end of the year is just a World Series, and anything short of that is a disappointment.”

But this time around, don’t expect anyone to claim the season is “World Series or bust.” They’re simply going to let the next seven and a half months play out.

“I think these guys, as I’ll say, we want to get in the tournament again,” Snitker said. “There’s 30 teams right now that want to go to the World Series. I think we’re really good, and I think we do a really good job of just staying in the present and winning today.”