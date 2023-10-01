BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday with 99 new American citizens

Braves' Max Fried to pitch in simulated game at Truist Park on Tuesday

Braves pitcher Max Fried will start Tuesday’s simulated game, manager Brian Snitker said.

Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with blisters on September 22, which ended his regular season. Snitker said it’s still to be determined if Fried will pitch with tape on his figure, saying he feels fine as of now.

The Braves haven’t chosen a pitcher for Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series. A decision will come later this week, Snitker said.

Snitker also said he believes pitcher Charlie Morton will be ready in time for a potential National League Championship Series matchup. The Braves placed Morton on the 15-day injured list with right index finger inflammation on September 24. The timing meant Morton would be unable to pitch in next weekend’s NLDS.

Morton has been away from the team for a couple days with a family emergency, Snitker said, so they haven’t spoken about how he’s feeling. Snitker said Morton has thrown with his finger up, and he doesn’t expect Morton to need to restart or ease back into throwing after his injury.

“As long as he can spin his breaking ball — (that’s) the biggest thing,” Snitker said.

