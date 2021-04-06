Baby sit? McDonald’s run? Thomas there for Tiger

“That’s just what I want to do for him, is just be like, dude, I’ll do anything you want. If you need me to help out with your kids, I can do that. If you want me to bring you -- if you’re craving McDonald’s and you want me to bring it over, dude, I don’t care, I’m here for you and I’ll help out however I can.”

Elder honored

Lee Elder was awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree for lifetime achievement from Paine College on Tuesday. Elder, the first Black player to compete in the Masters, was honored with a reception. The degree, in recognition of his “extraordinary contributions to humanity,” was conferred in December with a virtual commencement convocation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The college re-enacted the occasion with a hooding ceremony.

“At the heart of this gathering is the goal of recognizing a true American hero who defied the odds of poverty, lack of access, and extreme hostile racial barriers, one who emerged as a role model for millions of young people throughout the world,” Chairman Michael Thurmond said in a statement. “Lee Elder demonstrated how the power of faith, hard work, raw determination, and staying the course can impact one’s life. Now more than ever, our communities need role models such as Lee Elder.”

At last year’s Masters, in November, Augusta National Golf Club invited Elder to serve as an honorary starter for the 2021 Masters. He will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to officially open the tournament on Thursday. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley also announced the establishment of endowed scholarships in honor of Elder and underwrite 100% of a new Women’s Golf Program at Paine College.

MORE TO COME