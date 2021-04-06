Baby sit? McDonald’s run? Thomas there for Tiger

AUGUSTA - Tiger Woods is missing the Masters – and some of his competitors are also feeling his absence.
Woods, the five-time champion, won’t play the Masters this year after a suffering multiple fractures to his right leg and a shattered right ankle in a roll-over auto accident in California in February. He is at home recovering and has gotten several in-person visits from Justin Thomas.
“We texted Friday morning, and he said it’s kind of starting to set in,” Thomas said Tuesday. “He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too.”
Thomas has become a practice round partner with Fred Couples and Woods. Thomas said those pre-tournament sessions will be greatly missed. Thomas did get to watch some basketball with Woods recently and has checked in from time to time to let Woods know he is available.
“I remember when I was out a month and a half for my wrists, I felt so down because I had never been out because of an injury, and I remember the people that reached out to me and checked on me, see how I was doing,” Thomas said. “I didn’t need a call every single day, but hey, how is it going, want to see how you’re feeling. It meant a lot because it’s easy to get down on yourself when you’re out for a little bit.
“That’s just what I want to do for him, is just be like, dude, I’ll do anything you want. If you need me to help out with your kids, I can do that. If you want me to bring you -- if you’re craving McDonald’s and you want me to bring it over, dude, I don’t care, I’m here for you and I’ll help out however I can.”
Elder honored
Lee Elder was awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree for lifetime achievement from Paine College on Tuesday. Elder, the first Black player to compete in the Masters, was honored with a reception. The degree, in recognition of his “extraordinary contributions to humanity,” was conferred in December with a virtual commencement convocation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The college re-enacted the occasion with a hooding ceremony.
“At the heart of this gathering is the goal of recognizing a true American hero who defied the odds of poverty, lack of access, and extreme hostile racial barriers, one who emerged as a role model for millions of young people throughout the world,” Chairman Michael Thurmond said in a statement. “Lee Elder demonstrated how the power of faith, hard work, raw determination, and staying the course can impact one’s life. Now more than ever, our communities need role models such as Lee Elder.”
At last year’s Masters, in November, Augusta National Golf Club invited Elder to serve as an honorary starter for the 2021 Masters. He will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to officially open the tournament on Thursday. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley also announced the establishment of endowed scholarships in honor of Elder and underwrite 100% of a new Women’s Golf Program at Paine College.
