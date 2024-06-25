U.S. players not worried about Mercedes-Benz Stadium playing surface

The sod isn’t place directly on the existing artificial turf. There is a layer of sand and subflooring that is put on top of the turf before the sod is unrolled.

The U.S. players haven’t yet seen the field.

“No concerns at all,” Weah said. “We take it as it comes. We came from Dallas, Dallas was amazing, the field was amazing, the atmosphere was great. Expectations are really high for Atlanta. Eager to get started.”

Weah and goalkeeper Matt Turner said they were excited to be in Atlanta, which will be the home of the under-construction National Training Center for the U.S. Soccer Federation at a site in Fayette County, south of Atlanta. Ground was broken on April 8. The center will be named after Arthur Blank, who pledged $50 million toward the construction. Weah said the training center is in a perfect place.

“Atlanta’s a progressive city,” said Weah, who plays for Juventus in Italy. He said he is considering buying property and building a home so that he can see his family when he is training at the center.

Turner is very familiar with Atlanta having played for New England in MLS before he was transferred to Arsenal. He now plays for Nottingham Forest.

“We are really excited for the future and what that National Training Center holds and having that home base is going to fell really, really good,” Turner said.

The number of tickets sold and distributed for Thursday’s match hasn’t yet been revealed by CONMEBOL.

