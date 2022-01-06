Hamburger icon
Three Atlanta United players called into USMNT camp

Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) and U.S. defender Miles Robinson (12), of Atlanta United, go to head the ball during the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)
Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) and U.S. defender Miles Robinson (12), of Atlanta United, go to head the ball during the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Credit: David Becker

Credit: David Becker

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Three Atlanta United players, centerback Miles Robinson and fullbacks George Bello and Brooks Lennon, were called into the U.S. men’s national team camp on Thursday.

The players will convene in Carson, Calif. later this week. The majority of the players in the camp are based in MLS, which is in its offseason.

The camp is the precursor to later this month when players from Europe will be called in to start preparing for three World Cup qualifying games. The team will play El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2. The U.S. has 15 points and is second in the CONCACAF table. It trails Canada by one point and leads Mexico by one point with six games remaining. The top three nations will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Atlanta United is scheduled to open training camp on Jan. 16.

Robinson, 24, has 87 appearances for the Five Stripes. He has twice finished top-five in MLS Defender of the Year voting in the past three seasons. He is reportedly drawing interest from clubs in Europe. He has 15 appearances with three goals scored for the U.S., including scoring the game-winning goal that clinched the Gold Cup last year.

Bello, 19, has 52 appearances for Atlanta United, mostly as a left fullback or winger. He is also reportedly drawing interest from clubs in Europe and England. He has six appearances for the U.S.

Lennon, 24, has 55 appearances for Atlanta United, mostly as a right fullback or winger. He has one appearance for the U.S. It came in last month’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bello also started that game.

-

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

