Three Atlanta United players called into USMNT camp

The players will convene in Carson, Calif. later this week. The majority of the players in the camp are based in MLS, which is in its offseason.

The camp is the precursor to later this month when players from Europe will be called in to start preparing for three World Cup qualifying games. The team will play El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2. The U.S. has 15 points and is second in the CONCACAF table. It trails Canada by one point and leads Mexico by one point with six games remaining. The top three nations will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.