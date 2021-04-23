Things to watch in Atlanta United vs. Chicago

Manager Gabriel Heinze and Moreno each said that the scoring is just a matter of time.

“Something that we are working very hard on during the week and something we hope to do this weekend,” Moreno said.

Moreno said the team works hard during the week on movements to try to create scoring opportunities. Its three shots on goal against Orlando were tied for second-fewest in Week 1 in the league. It’s 0.8 expected goals were tied for third fewest.

2. Set pieces. Chicago came a few inches from scoring on a set piece and allowed one goal on a set piece in its 2-2 draw with New England in its opening game. Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said the goal his team allowed was a result of poor marking.

Though it has yet to score from one, Atlanta United has created a few promising opportunities from corner kicks. The biggest miss being Miles Robinson’s header wide in the opening game. He said he should have scored.

Heinze said the team works on executing and defending set pieces in every training session.

3. New faces. The 20,000 in attendance may see the season debuts of centerback Alan Franco and midfielder Matheus Rossetto. Franco, a Designated Player, was in the gameday roster but didn’t appear against Orlando. Heinze said that Franco is acclimating well into the group. The centerback tandem of Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes have helped Atlanta United post three consecutive shutouts. Rossetto, who made 15 appearances including 10 starts last season, has yet to appear because he traveled to Brazil to work on securing his U.S. green card. When he returned, he had to go through the COVID quarantine process.

4. The lineup. Atlanta United is scheduled to host Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Asked if he’s considering rotating any players in the squad to keep them fresh for Tuesday, Heinze said he prefers to focus on the game at hand and isn’t one to rotate. There may be a gray area within his answer because in the preseason Heinze frequently mixed and matched lineups in training exercises and games. So, should Heinze select a lineup that includes starters different than in the game at Orlando, he may not consider that a rotation. Adding to the permutations is Atlanta United 2 also plays on Saturday at Louisville in its season-opening game. It will be interesting to see if any Atlanta United players who aren’t a part of Heinze’s plans for Chicago go and play for the 2s.