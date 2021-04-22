Atlanta United’s Rossetto obtains green card

Rossetto, a native of Brazil, joined the club before the 2020 season. He made 15 appearances, including 10 starts, last season.

Rossetto’s green card is important because Atlanta United had too many international players and not enough roster space. Last week, before the green card was secured, Rossetto was loaned to Atlanta United 2 so that Alan Franco, recently signed and a native of Argentina who occupies an International slot, could be added to the first-team roster.