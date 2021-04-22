Atlanta United Homegrowns could play for Atlanta United 2 on Saturday

It could be argued that it might not be a bad thing if the Homegrowns don’t play for the 2s on Saturday because Atlanta United is in the challenging position of playing Saturday and then again Tuesday, when it hosts Philadelphia in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It may need all the fresh legs it has available.

Heinze said he wasn’t looking toward Tuesday yet and that if any players who get minutes Saturday also are who he thinks will help the team against the Union, then he won’t hesitate to select them again.

“They need to be able to adapt and play every day because that is what they are asked to do,” he said. “There are no excuses.”

Winger Marcelino Moreno said he thinks the players have the quality to be able to go again on two days’ rest.

The team could get a boost because midfielder Matheus Rossetto resumed training with the first team. He missed part of training camp because he returned to Brazil, presumably to work on getting a green card, and then had to quarantine on his return to the U.S.

Centerback Alan Franco, who made the game-day roster against Orlando but didn’t play, also will be available for selection for the games.