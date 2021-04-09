Alan Franco excited to play for Atlanta United

Franco said he watched Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Alajuelense and was impressed with the work done by the team, particularly after Brad Guzan’s red card in the 43rd minute.

“That’s not a surprise because we know how hard we have been working here,” he said.

Should Franco play Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League series, he likely would play as the second centerback on the left side of a four-man back line. Miles Robinson would be the other centerback, playing on the right. Franco said he is comfortable playing in a four-man or three-man back line. He said Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Ramos are players he tries to emulate.

Franco said because he is young, there still are many areas in which he can improve, but his self-scouting report make him sound similar to Robinson: constant effort, fast, good in the air and he tries to play out of the back. Put the two together, and if they play as expected, Atlanta United could have the best centerback tandem in MLS.

“I’m really happy to be with this institution,” he said.