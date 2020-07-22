Southern Fried Soccer: Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” podcast, host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) is joined by Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) to discuss Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to Columbus on Tuesday in the MLS tournament.
The defeat was Atlanta United’s fourth consecutive and extended its scoreless streak to 395 minutes.
Roberson and Longshore discuss manager Frank de Boer’s tactics, lineup choices, substitutions and what’s next for the team.
