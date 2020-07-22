X

Southern Fried Soccer: Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

Atlanta United was beaten by Columbus 1-0 on Tuesday in the MLS tournament in Orlando.
Credit: MLS

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Team exits tournament having not scored a goal in three games

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” podcast, host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) is joined by Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) to discuss Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to Columbus on Tuesday in the MLS tournament.

The defeat was Atlanta United’s fourth consecutive and extended its scoreless streak to 395 minutes.

Roberson and Longshore discuss manager Frank de Boer’s tactics, lineup choices, substitutions and what’s next for the team.

