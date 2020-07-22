Atlanta United’s de Boer says he will get team turned around

Atlanta United started the season 2-0 with wins against Nashville, which was playing its first game as an expansion franchise, and against Cincinnati, which the previous season was arguably the worst team in MLS history.

Playing without injured striker Josef Martinez, the team was beaten 3-0 by Club America in Mexico City. There’s no shame in losing to the Mexican giants, but goalkeeper Brad Guzan said during Tuesday’s post-game press conference that the team’s malaise goes back to that performance.

“This just didn’t’ happen in one game,” he said. “This is four games. Something needs to be changed. Conversations need to take place and a different product on the field.”

Guzan and fullback Brooks Lennon said the players have to take responsibility for the poor results and that de Boer’s future wasn’t a decision for the players.

“Players come and go, managers come and go,” Guzan said. “It’s our job to go out and perform to a certain level.”

De Boer said he has the players to effect positive change. He said there is quality. There is more coming with Jurgen Damm and possibly Erik Lopez joining the team.

Now, de Boer has to figure out what will work best. The team’s scoreless streak is past 400 minutes when injury time is added to the 395 minutes or regular time.

“We are going to do that,” he said. “We will do that together. When we come back to Marietta we will try to get everyone back on their feet again and get confidence and show the quality the team has.”

X

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts:

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United:

Follow me on twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com