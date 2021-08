Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United’s Pineda wins the press conference

FILE - Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer, front right, walks with assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda, second from left, after the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United in Seattle, in this Sunday, May 23, 2021, file photo. Former Mexican national team player Gonzalo Pineda was hired Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, as head coach of Atlanta United and tasked with stabilizing a team that's seen plenty of turnover at the coaching position.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: Ted S. Warren