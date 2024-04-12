Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia, and USSF’s new home

Governor Brian Kemp (R) of Georgia, JT Barlow, Arthur M. Blank, Cindy Parlow Cone, and other members of local and state governments get ready to break ground during the ground breaking of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Governor Brian Kemp (R) of Georgia, JT Barlow, Arthur M. Blank, Cindy Parlow Cone, and other members of local and state governments get ready to break ground during the ground breaking of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)
By
31 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covers a wide range of soccer topics:

He previews Atlanta United’s MLS match against Philadelphia on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Brooks Lennon, Noah Cobb and Edwin Mosquera.

He exclusively interviews Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey about the team’s $23 million addition and expansion of its practice facility and headquarters.

He is a part of a group of journalists who speak with Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, Gov. Brian Kemp and United States Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone and CEO JT Batson about the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center being constructed in Fayette County.

Roberson also answers your many questions.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

