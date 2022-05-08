ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

Teammates celebrate Atlanta United’s Ronaldo Cisneros (29) goal Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Teammates celebrate Atlanta United's Ronaldo Cisneros (29) goal Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Atlanta United’s 4-1 victory against Chicago on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, Brooks Lennon and Robinson answers your questions about the MLS team.

