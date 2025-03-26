Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

NYCFC has scored six goals, led by Alonzo Martinez’s three, through five matches.

What does it mean? It’s odd to see the two teams score so few goals. NYCFC’s offense usually is helped by its home-field advantage playing at Yankee Stadium, where the small pitch makes almost any place a shooting spot. A difference between the two is NYCFC has just one Designated Player, Thiago Martins, while Atlanta United has three, Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 6.7 expected goals. San Jose leads with 10.1, according to fbref.com.

NYCFC has 5.3 expected goals this season. New England is last with 1.7.

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s luck isn’t good. It has scored almost two fewer goals than it should have. Those two goals could be a four-point difference so far. Of course, it did benefit from an own goal to get one point from Cincinnati.

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed eight goals. St. Louis is first with one goal allowed.

NYCFC has allowed five goals. Toronto is last with 12 goals allowed.

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them one goal against Cincinnati. It was another in a pattern that has hurt the team. It also was hurt by bad luck, with a free kick deflecting into the goal.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 6.8 expected goals allowed. Inter Miami leads with 3.4.

NYCFC has 6.4 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last with 10.3.

What does it mean? Atlanta United has allowed more goals than it should, which can be traced the bad luck and individual mistakes. NYCFC has allowed less than it should.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 56 key passes, tied for fourth most in the league. Orlando leads (68).

NYCFC has 34 key passes. New England is last (23).

What does it mean? Atlanta United continues to not take advantage of its good work creating chances. It is scoring on just 11% of its shots. It’s non-penalty expected goals minus goals scored is minus-1.7, tied for sixth-worst in MLS.

Shots

Atlanta United has 67 shots. San Jose leads (91).

NYCFC has 48 shots. New England is last (32).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s offense is averaging more 12 shots per match.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 27 shots on goal, fourth most. San Jose leads (37).

NYCFC has 20 shots on goal. New England is last (5).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s five goals from 27 shots on goal is a ratio that must be improved. NYCFC’s six goals from 20 shots on goal is an impressive ratio, partially because it is putting 41.7% of its shots on goal, compared with Atlanta United’s 40.3%.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 56 shots, 25 on goal. Miami leads in shots allowed (36) and Vancouver and Miami lead in shot on goal allowed (11).

NYCFC has allowed 68 shots, 21 on goal. Colorado has allowed the most shots (87) and Montreal and leads in shots on goal allowed (34).

What does it mean? Atlanta United should have its preferred centerback pairing of Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and midfield of Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich back Saturday, which should help its defense.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple