Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s (1-2-2) match versus NYCFC (2-1-2), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United is 1-1-1 at home. NYCFC is 0-1-1 on the road.
Goals
Atlanta United has six goals (one an own goal), led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s four, through five matches.
NYCFC has scored six goals, led by Alonzo Martinez’s three, through five matches.
What does it mean? It’s odd to see the two teams score so few goals. NYCFC’s offense usually is helped by its home-field advantage playing at Yankee Stadium, where the small pitch makes almost any place a shooting spot. A difference between the two is NYCFC has just one Designated Player, Thiago Martins, while Atlanta United has three, Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron.
Expected goals
Atlanta United has 6.7 expected goals. San Jose leads with 10.1, according to fbref.com.
NYCFC has 5.3 expected goals this season. New England is last with 1.7.
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s luck isn’t good. It has scored almost two fewer goals than it should have. Those two goals could be a four-point difference so far. Of course, it did benefit from an own goal to get one point from Cincinnati.
Goals allowed
Atlanta United has allowed eight goals. St. Louis is first with one goal allowed.
NYCFC has allowed five goals. Toronto is last with 12 goals allowed.
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them one goal against Cincinnati. It was another in a pattern that has hurt the team. It also was hurt by bad luck, with a free kick deflecting into the goal.
Expected goals allowed
Atlanta United has 6.8 expected goals allowed. Inter Miami leads with 3.4.
NYCFC has 6.4 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last with 10.3.
What does it mean? Atlanta United has allowed more goals than it should, which can be traced the bad luck and individual mistakes. NYCFC has allowed less than it should.
Key passes
Atlanta United has 56 key passes, tied for fourth most in the league. Orlando leads (68).
NYCFC has 34 key passes. New England is last (23).
What does it mean? Atlanta United continues to not take advantage of its good work creating chances. It is scoring on just 11% of its shots. It’s non-penalty expected goals minus goals scored is minus-1.7, tied for sixth-worst in MLS.
Shots
Atlanta United has 67 shots. San Jose leads (91).
NYCFC has 48 shots. New England is last (32).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s offense is averaging more 12 shots per match.
Shots on goal
Atlanta United has 27 shots on goal, fourth most. San Jose leads (37).
NYCFC has 20 shots on goal. New England is last (5).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s five goals from 27 shots on goal is a ratio that must be improved. NYCFC’s six goals from 20 shots on goal is an impressive ratio, partially because it is putting 41.7% of its shots on goal, compared with Atlanta United’s 40.3%.
Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 56 shots, 25 on goal. Miami leads in shots allowed (36) and Vancouver and Miami lead in shot on goal allowed (11).
NYCFC has allowed 68 shots, 21 on goal. Colorado has allowed the most shots (87) and Montreal and leads in shots on goal allowed (34).
What does it mean? Atlanta United should have its preferred centerback pairing of Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and midfield of Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich back Saturday, which should help its defense.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Soccer statistics: Previewing Atlanta United at Cincinnati
A by-the-numbers look at Saturday's match.
Atlanta United may change formations against Cincinnati on Saturday
Because of national team call-ups, Atlanta United might have to use three centerbacks in Saturday’s match.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat
While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.
Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO
The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.