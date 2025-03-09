Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Soccer stats: Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams #3 passes the ball during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams #3 passes the ball during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
1 hour ago

A look at the stats from Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

0 goals scored. Too easy.

0 shots on goal for Red Bulls. It was the eighth time Atlanta United has shut out an opponent and the first since April 27, 2024.

1 shot in the second half for Atlanta United.

1 key pass in the second half for Atlanta United.

1.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, compared to 0.8 for Red Bulls.

2-plus years, almost 3, since Atlanta United was shut out in consecutive matches. It last happened in July 2022 against L.A. Galaxy and Chicago.

4 points from 3 matches for Atlanta United.

7 shots on goal for Atlanta United.

7 combined shots for Atlanta United’s three Designated Players, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron. 5 of those shots were on goal. Their totals in the past two matches are 18 shots, eight on goal.

9 key passes by Atlanta United, led by Matt Edwards’ four.

11 shots in total for Atlanta United.

40.2 percent possession for Atlanta United, lowest this season.

179 fewer passes for Atlanta United than Red Bulls, emphasizing Ronny Deila’s post-match point about too many low-percentage long passes in the second half.

185 minutes since Atlanta United last scored.

42,562 announced attendance.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United shut out in consecutive matches for first time in 3 seasons

Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of $22 million striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, $13 million midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, $10 million winger Miguel Almiron .....

Atlanta United again tries for 90 minutes of good soccer

With five of their next six matches at home in a top-loaded schedule, Atlanta United needs to figure out how to put 90 minutes together sooner rather than later.

Atlanta United paid big money for goals but isn’t getting them

Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta reacts after missing a shot during the MLS match between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United FC on March 8th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Credit: AP

