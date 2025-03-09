Soccer stats: Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0

A look at the stats from Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
0 goals scored. Too easy.
0 shots on goal for Red Bulls. It was the eighth time Atlanta United has shut out an opponent and the first since April 27, 2024.
1 shot in the second half for Atlanta United.
1 key pass in the second half for Atlanta United.
1.8 expected goals for Atlanta United, compared to 0.8 for Red Bulls.
2-plus years, almost 3, since Atlanta United was shut out in consecutive matches. It last happened in July 2022 against L.A. Galaxy and Chicago.
4 points from 3 matches for Atlanta United.
7 shots on goal for Atlanta United.
7 combined shots for Atlanta United’s three Designated Players, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron. 5 of those shots were on goal. Their totals in the past two matches are 18 shots, eight on goal.
9 key passes by Atlanta United, led by Matt Edwards’ four.
11 shots in total for Atlanta United.
40.2 percent possession for Atlanta United, lowest this season.
179 fewer passes for Atlanta United than Red Bulls, emphasizing Ronny Deila’s post-match point about too many low-percentage long passes in the second half.
185 minutes since Atlanta United last scored.
42,562 announced attendance.
