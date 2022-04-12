Ronaldo Cisneros pledges to improve for Atlanta United

Cisneros played 25 minutes and showed nice bursts of speed, particularly when attempting to catch up to balls hit over Charlotte’s last line of defender. Centerback George Campbell described Cisneros as a “willing runner.”

Cisneros said his speed is one of his assets, but said he needs to understand how to use that speed with his movements so that the results are goals. He said he also feels he is good in the air.

Cisneros said manager Gonzalo Pineda has done a good job explaining to him what he wants tactically. The two spent a few minutes in conversation after training Tuesday. Cisneros then joined Jake Mulraney, Ronald Hernandez, Caleb Wiley, Jackson Conway and Aiden McFadden in some post-practice crossing and finishing exercises. Cisneros is competing with Dom Dwyer, whom he replaced in the second half, and Conway for minutes at striker. Martinez is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Cisneros said he knew a little about Atlanta United before the loan was finalized. He said he watched the team defeat Club America in the Campeones Cup in 2019. He also watched them against Club America and Monterrey in Champions League series. He got a firsthand look when Atlanta United played Chivas in a friendly in Guadalajara earlier this year. He said he didn’t know then that he would soon join the club on a loan that he hopes gets extended.

“I think, even though it’s a young club, it’s a club that’s very well known in the U.S. and also internationally,” he said. “In Mexico, it’s a very well-known club. They’ve shown in the short time that they’ve been able to win championships, and I think it’s a good personal challenge for me to come in to play here.”

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE