Pineda promises attacking soccer with Atlanta United

Pineda’s influences indicate that his words are his beliefs:

In an interview on a youtube show, “From My Journey,” Pineda counts among his coaching influences:

Enrique Meza, a famous Mexican manager whom he described as someone who focuses on specific details and the little fundamentals. “Sometimes we overthink things…at the end of a day if a player can’t connect a 5-yard pass you are done.”

Hugo Sanchez, considered the best player in Mexico’s history and who managed Pineda on the Mexican national team. Sanchez was good at “how to involve everyone to achieve something.”

And Ricardo La Volpe, an Argentinian who has managed numerous high profile clubs, as well as Mexico. Pineda he said learned from La Volpe how to attack and play from the back.

Pineda said he already has ideas for how to use the players, particularly newest signing Luiz Araujo, one of several talented and high-priced players the team has on offense. The others are Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno.

Pineda, who was a midfielder in LIGA MX, MLS and for Mexico, said he doesn’t feel that there are many things tactically that need adjusting. It’s his job to help the players focus.

“My job is to give them the tools to apply on the field to the best of their abilities,” he said. “There’s not a massive change of culture, ethos and work ethic. They all have that. They were all very positive about rest of the season.”

But should a tactical change be needed, Pineda can do it. He worked hand-in-hand with Schmetzer to help Seattle continually stay atop MLS despite injuries to key players such as Jordan Morris, surprise retirements such as Clint Dempsey or Chad Marshall, or suspensions, such as to Romain Torres.

This season, at Pineda’s urging, Seattle switched to a formation that focused on playing three centerbacks. It’s the first time in that club’s history that is the base formation. Seattle is second in the West with 33 points and the wingbacks, Brad Smith and Alex Roldan, are among the best in the league at their positions. Atlanta United’s best play this season has typically happened when the team played with three centerbacks and two wingbacks.

Should Atlanta United’s players not show passion, Pineda has a bit of steel in him. He was a tough midfielder. Scroll through Seattle’s twitter feed and you’ll see Pineda, with a cut above his eye, mixing it up with players from Vancouver in a Cascadia Clash game. You’ll also see him lifting the Supporters’ Shield after a victory over the L.A. Galaxy in 2014. That was a win that helped launch Seattle’s ongoing dynasty.

Like Pineda was to Schmetzer, Valentino will be there to help him.

“Valentino is doing a fantastic job in bringing back the energy to the team,” Pineda said. “I will have to adjust to see what I can bring to the table for the players. My main concern is mental aspect of players and then after that their talent will shine on the field.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE