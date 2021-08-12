Reports: Atlanta United hires Gonzalo Pineda as manager

Atlanta United has hired Gonzalo Pineda as its fourth manager, according to numerous reports. The team has yet to confirm the reports or scheduled an announcement. The hire was first reported by Sounder At Heart’s Niko Moreno.
Pineda succeeds Gabriel Heinze, who was fired in July after just 17 games in charge. Rob Valentino served as the team’s interim manager and is expected to remain on Pineda’s staff.
The deal between the two parties is reportedly for three years.
Pineda joins Atlanta United after four years as an assistant coach with Seattle. Under manager Brian Schmetzer, Pineda and Seattle won the MLS Cup in 2019 and ‘20 and were runners-up in 2017.
The hiring of Pineda represents a significant pivot in Atlanta United’s history of hiring managers. Its previous hires were global names in the game: Gerardo “Tata” Martino (2017-18), Frank de Boer (2019-20) and Heinze. They came new to MLS and were not as versed in the peculiarities of the league’s rules, structure, players and playing styles, and the demands of the travel and weather conditions. Martino and de Boer had success with an MLS Cup in 2018 and U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. Heinze failed, winning just two of his 13 league games, and his training methods resulted in grievances filed by the MLSPA to MLS. The league has yet to disclose the results of its investigation.
Pineda shouldn’t be surprised by anything.
In addition to helping Schmetzer, Pineda played in MLS with Seattle in 2014-15 after a long career (2003-13) in Mexico’s first division, LIGA MX, in which he made 298 appearances. He also made 44 appearances for the Mexican men’s national team.
As an assistant at Seattle, Pineda helped the coach fit the team’s playing style to the personnel and helped it remain a dominant team.
Atlanta United would prefer to play an attacking, vertical style of soccer to take advantage of the talents of striker Josef Martinez, midfielders Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno and Luiz Araujo, and wingbacks Brooks Lennon and George Bello.