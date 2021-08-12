Reports: Atlanta United hires Gonzalo Pineda as manager

Pineda joins Atlanta United after four years as an assistant coach with Seattle. Under manager Brian Schmetzer, Pineda and Seattle won the MLS Cup in 2019 and ‘20 and were runners-up in 2017.

The hiring of Pineda represents a significant pivot in Atlanta United’s history of hiring managers. Its previous hires were global names in the game: Gerardo “Tata” Martino (2017-18), Frank de Boer (2019-20) and Heinze. They came new to MLS and were not as versed in the peculiarities of the league’s rules, structure, players and playing styles, and the demands of the travel and weather conditions. Martino and de Boer had success with an MLS Cup in 2018 and U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. Heinze failed, winning just two of his 13 league games, and his training methods resulted in grievances filed by the MLSPA to MLS. The league has yet to disclose the results of its investigation.