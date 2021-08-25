Pineda likely won’t rotate Atlanta United much in stretch run

Atlanta United has two healthy central midfielders, Amar Sejdic and Matheus Rossetto. Marcelino Moreno, normally an attacking midfielder or winger, was used in that role in the team’s last game, a 2-1 win at D.C. United. Moreno scored the game-winning goal and had an assist on the first goal. Sejdic started as the other midfielder and played well, according to interim manager Rob Valentino. Rossetto subbed on for Sejdic and helped close out the game. Emerson Hyndman is out for the season. Santiago Sosa didn’t participate in Tuesday’s training session after not playing against D.C. United. Franco Ibarra has missed the past few games. Mo Adams has missed most of the season.

While the schedule isn’t easy, the team has just one more stretch where it will play three games in eight days: Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 when it plays at Philadelphia, vs. Miami and at Montreal. It has two stretches where it will play three in nine days.

To manage the rest and recovery, and because Pineda may not do a lot of rotating within the squad, he said he may look at ways to handle load management within training sessions. As an example, he mentioned centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello.

Robinson has started 14 of 15 games. Bello has also started 15 of 16 games. The games they missed were because they were playing for the U.S. in the Gold Cup. The two are currently in Los Angeles for MLS All-Star festivities. They may be called up by the U.S. for its three upcoming World Cup qualifying matches. It’s a lot of soccer within a year.

“I have to be mindful with those two in terms of managing the load, whether it is rotating them, or whether it is just managing the training loads with them,” Pineda said on Monday in an exclusive interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m very happy with the staff we have here in terms of sport science and data analysis. So I’m hopeful that we can find the right solution whether it is a squat rotation, or it is just managing the load in the sessions.”

When Robinson hasn’t played, the team has either used De John or George Campbell. Pineda said on Tuesday that he prefers to keep a three-man backline. When Bello hasn’t played, the team has either used Brooks Lennon on the left, or Mikey Ambrose.

In addition to the data from the team’s sports scientists and trainers, Pineda said he will rely on what he sees and his conversations with the players to gauge their fitness.

“So I would say collectively, all that information, will will make us take a better decision in order to manage loads and manage the rotations in the squad,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 Atlanta United 1, Toronto

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, D.C. United 1

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE