Mexico will play Paraguay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mexico will play Paraguay on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a friendly men’s soccer match to help “El Tri” in its preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by Univision.
Mexico is led by former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino, who guided the Five Stripes to the MLS title in 2018. Paraguay could feature two players, Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba, from that team. Mexico is 11-5-4 against Paraguay.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. next Tuesday on Ticketmaster.
Mexico is 6-0-2 in Atlanta, dating to 2009 when it defeated Venezuela at the Georgia Dome.
It will be the third time Martino has managed Mexico in Atlanta since he resigned as Atlanta United’s manager to lead that nation’s men’s team. He was named Mexico’s manager in January 2019.
Other games on Mexico’s tour include playing Guatemala in Orlando on April 27, Nigeria on May 28 in Arlington, Texas, Uruguay on June 2 in Glendale, Ariz., and Ecuador on June 5 in Chicago.
Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta:
- It defeated Venezuela 4-0, with more than 51,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2009.
- It defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with more than 50,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2011.
- It defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0, with more than 54,000 tickets sold or distributed in the 2013 Gold Cup.
- It tied Nigeria 0-0, with an Atlanta record of 68,212 tickets sold or distributed in 2014.
- Mexico broke that record in 2015 with 70,511 tickets sold or distributed for a 2-1 win over Panama in the semifinals of the Gold Cup. That game was a doubleheader, with the Americans losing to Jamaica 2-1 in the other semifinal.
- In 2016, it defeated Paraguay 2-0 in an exhibition, with 63,049 tickets sold and distributed.
- In 2019, it defeated Venezuela 3-1 in an exhibition, with 51,834 tickets sold and distributed.
- In 2021, it defeated Honduras in a friendly with an announced attendance of 70,072.
