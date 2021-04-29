Mexico coming to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

It will mark Mexico’s second game under former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino in the city. Mexico defeated Venezuela 3-1 in the previous game June 6, 2019. The game had an announced attendance of 51,834.

“Undoubtedly, Atlanta is a place that opened its doors to me, where they welcomed me with a lot of affection,” Martino said. “I feel like it’s my own city. Always to come back and find myself at that marvelous stadium and the folks that work at the club and with all the people that I shared two very nice years with, independently of the final outcome, which of course was very satisfactory.