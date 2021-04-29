Mexico coming to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mexico’s men’s national team is scheduled to play Honduras in a friendly game at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It will mark Mexico’s second game under former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino in the city. Mexico defeated Venezuela 3-1 in the previous game June 6, 2019. The game had an announced attendance of 51,834.
“Undoubtedly, Atlanta is a place that opened its doors to me, where they welcomed me with a lot of affection,” Martino said. “I feel like it’s my own city. Always to come back and find myself at that marvelous stadium and the folks that work at the club and with all the people that I shared two very nice years with, independently of the final outcome, which of course was very satisfactory.
“he truth is its always a pleasure to return, especially to a place where you feel so much connection to the fans. Atlanta is one of those places.”
The match between Mexico and Honduras will be a tune-up for this summer’s Gold Cup, which is scheduled to be played July-August.
The team frequently includes MLS players Jonathan dos Santos of the L.A. Galaxy, Rodolfo Pizarro of Inter Miami and Alan Pulido of Sporting KC.
Martino was named Mexico’s manager in January 2019 after leading Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018. He is 20-2-2 as Mexico’s manager.
The Honduran team is managed by Fabian Colto. Its team frequently includes Houston’s Maynor Figueroa and Dallas’ Bryan Acosta.
Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta:
- It defeated Venezuela 4-0, with more than 51,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2009.
- It defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with more than 50,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2011.
- It defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0, with more than 54,000 tickets sold or distributed in the 2013 Gold Cup.
- It tied Nigeria 0-0, with an Atlanta record of 68,212 tickets sold or distributed in 2014.
- Mexico broke that record in 2015 with 70,511 tickets sold or distributed for a 2-1 win over Panama in the semifinals of the Gold Cup. That game was a doubleheader with the Americans losing to Jamaica 2-1 in the other semifinal;
- In 2016, it defeated Paraguay 2-0 in an exhibition, with 63,049 tickets sold and distributed.
- In 2019, it defeated Venezuela 3-1 in an exhibition, with 51,834 tickets sold and distributed.
Tickets for the match will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 10 at www.MexTour.org.
Mexico and Honduras have played 37 times. Mexico leads the series 23-8-6.