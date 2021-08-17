ajc logo
Luiz Araujo availability against Toronto uncertain

July 4, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is fouled on the play by Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos (7, left) and midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) during the first half at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
July 4, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is fouled on the play by Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos (7, left) and midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) during the first half at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Atlanta United doesn’t yet know if Luiz Araujo will be available for selection for Wednesday’s game against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Interim manager Rob Valentino said Tuesday that the team is waiting on Araujo’s visa to be processed. If Araujo can’t play Wednesday, his next opportunity would come in the team’s next game, which is at D.C. United on Saturday. Araujo is a Designated Player signed by the team last week.

Valentino said it is unlikely that midfielders Jake Mulraney and Franco Ibarra will be available against Toronto. Definitely out are midfielders Emerson Hyndman and Mo Adams.

Atlanta United will be attempting to win its third consecutive game Wednesday. It has 21 points. It trails Montreal for the seventh and final playoff spot by five points.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

