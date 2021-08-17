Luiz Araujo availability against Toronto uncertain

Interim manager Rob Valentino said Tuesday that the team is waiting on Araujo’s visa to be processed. If Araujo can’t play Wednesday, his next opportunity would come in the team’s next game, which is at D.C. United on Saturday. Araujo is a Designated Player signed by the team last week.

Valentino said it is unlikely that midfielders Jake Mulraney and Franco Ibarra will be available against Toronto. Definitely out are midfielders Emerson Hyndman and Mo Adams.