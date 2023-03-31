Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United (3-1-1) will play host to the New York Red Bulls (1-1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the MLS channel on AppleTV and will kick off at 7:39 p.m. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app. You can follow the coverage of Doug Roberson, who has covered the franchise since 2014, on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
Here is a scouting report for the game:
Red Bulls manager: Gerhard Struber
Red Bulls on road: 0-1-2
Atlanta United at home: 2-0-1
Red Bulls goals for/against: 4/4
Red Bulls expected goals for/against: 5.6/3.7
Atlanta United goals for/against: 12/9
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 7.1/5.4
Red Bulls key players
Andres Reyes: One goal
Luquinhas: One goal
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: Four goals, four assists
Caleb Wiley: 3 goals, 2 assists
Luiz Araujo: 2 goals
Talking points
1. Will Atlanta United bounce back? It can’t get much worse than last week’s 6-1 loss at Columbus. The team lost its focus in the second half Saturday, which goalkeeper Brad Guzan said was the most disappointing aspect of the loss.
2. Will this be the first start for the preferred front line? Andrew Gutman’s injury may result in a starting front that most people presumed would be Pineda’s first choice: Giorgos Giakoumakis at striker, Thiago Almada at attacking midfielder and Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne on the wings.
3. Can Atlanta United break its curse against the Red Bulls? Atlanta United has yet to defeat the Red Bulls in a regular-season match (0-8-4).
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL) and Andrew Gutman (adductor).
Red Bulls
Out: Serge Ngoma (hamstring)
What was said
“They’re more comfortable with their game style, but if we can hurt them first and be the ones that are more proactive in that, then they have to open up a little bit more, maybe change a little bit the focus of their style, and that’s the main plan.” – Pineda
“That was the theme of the week: Let’s come back to who we are as a team. We’re an intense team that wants to get the ball as high as soon as possible. We’re a team that likes possession. We are a team that likes good counterattacks in the moment that we are under pressure. We are a team that creates a lot of chances. That’s the type of team we are. So we came back to that, and I’m very happy for that reaction.” – Pineda
“We’re the type of team that likes to play. And we’re at home, and we’re going to try to play through them. Of course, if in certain situations a game calls for it, we need to step up our lines and kind of just reassure our lead or whatever the case may be, then we’ll push the guys up forward, check for second balls and then establish possession.” – Amar Sejdic
Officiating crew
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Nick Uranga and Gianni Facchini
Fourth official: Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: Kevin Lock
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Left wing Derrick Etienne
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1
March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1
March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0
March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
About the Author