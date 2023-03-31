Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Red Bulls goals for/against: 4/4

Red Bulls expected goals for/against: 5.6/3.7

Atlanta United goals for/against: 12/9

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 7.1/5.4

Red Bulls key players

Andres Reyes: One goal

Luquinhas: One goal

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Four goals, four assists

Caleb Wiley: 3 goals, 2 assists

Luiz Araujo: 2 goals

Talking points

1. Will Atlanta United bounce back? It can’t get much worse than last week’s 6-1 loss at Columbus. The team lost its focus in the second half Saturday, which goalkeeper Brad Guzan said was the most disappointing aspect of the loss.

2. Will this be the first start for the preferred front line? Andrew Gutman’s injury may result in a starting front that most people presumed would be Pineda’s first choice: Giorgos Giakoumakis at striker, Thiago Almada at attacking midfielder and Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne on the wings.

3. Can Atlanta United break its curse against the Red Bulls? Atlanta United has yet to defeat the Red Bulls in a regular-season match (0-8-4).

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL) and Andrew Gutman (adductor).

Red Bulls

Out: Serge Ngoma (hamstring)

What was said

“They’re more comfortable with their game style, but if we can hurt them first and be the ones that are more proactive in that, then they have to open up a little bit more, maybe change a little bit the focus of their style, and that’s the main plan.” – Pineda

“That was the theme of the week: Let’s come back to who we are as a team. We’re an intense team that wants to get the ball as high as soon as possible. We’re a team that likes possession. We are a team that likes good counterattacks in the moment that we are under pressure. We are a team that creates a lot of chances. That’s the type of team we are. So we came back to that, and I’m very happy for that reaction.” – Pineda

“We’re the type of team that likes to play. And we’re at home, and we’re going to try to play through them. Of course, if in certain situations a game calls for it, we need to step up our lines and kind of just reassure our lead or whatever the case may be, then we’ll push the guys up forward, check for second balls and then establish possession.” – Amar Sejdic

Officiating crew

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Nick Uranga and Gianni Facchini

Fourth official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Kevin Lock

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA