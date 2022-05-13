Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New England

Atlanta United will host New England in an MLS game on Sunday. The ESPN broadcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 1:55 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. New England’s Bruce Arena
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 3-0-2; New England on road 0-3-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 15/14; New England 16/18
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 15.5/13.9; Nashville 13.6/13.3
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goal, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal, one assist
New England
Carles Gil: Three goals, four assists
Adam Buksa: Four goals, two assists
DeJuan Jones: One goal, three assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistants: Adam Garner and Logan Brown
Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols
VAR: Jair Marrufo
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), George Campbell (adductor) and Andrew Gutman (upper body)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles) and Miles Robinson (achilles)
For New England
Questionable: Jon Bell (upper leg) and Gustavo Bou (upper leg)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“I think the home advantage is natural in MLS. We talked the other day about being very hard to win away. Every team tried to make their field or stadium as a fortress. And it’s no different to us. We feel very comfortable, very secure, very strong mentally when we are at the Benz.” -- Pineda
“Yeah, obviously, you’d like to be in every competition for as long as possible. Now, that’s not the case for us, unfortunately. So now we can focus on your percent on the MLS and getting, you know, the results that we need to move up the table and then host a playoff game at the end of the year.” -- Lennon
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Ronald Hernandez
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
