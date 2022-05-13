ajc logo
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New England

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) celebrates with defender Brooks Lennon (11) after Lennon scores the fourth and final goal against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Atlanta United will host New England in an MLS game on Sunday. The ESPN broadcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 1:55 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. New England’s Bruce Arena

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 3-0-2; New England on road 0-3-1

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 15/14; New England 16/18

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 15.5/13.9; Nashville 13.6/13.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: One goal, one assist

New England

Carles Gil: Three goals, four assists

Adam Buksa: Four goals, two assists

DeJuan Jones: One goal, three assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Adam Garner and Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Jair Marrufo

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), George Campbell (adductor) and Andrew Gutman (upper body)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles) and Miles Robinson (achilles)

For New England

Questionable: Jon Bell (upper leg) and Gustavo Bou (upper leg)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“I think the home advantage is natural in MLS. We talked the other day about being very hard to win away. Every team tried to make their field or stadium as a fortress. And it’s no different to us. We feel very comfortable, very secure, very strong mentally when we are at the Benz.” -- Pineda

“Yeah, obviously, you’d like to be in every competition for as long as possible. Now, that’s not the case for us, unfortunately. So now we can focus on your percent on the MLS and getting, you know, the results that we need to move up the table and then host a playoff game at the end of the year.” -- Lennon

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

