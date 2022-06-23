Info to know: Atlanta United at Toronto

Atlanta United (5-5-4) will play at Toronto (4-8-3) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Toronto’s Bob Bradley
Site: BMO Field
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-4-1; Toronto at home 4-3-0
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 22/20; Toronto 21/29
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 22.1/19.1; Toronto 15.5/33.2
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists
Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists
Luiz Araujo: Three goals, two assists
Toronto
Jesus Jimenez: Seven goals, three assists
Alejandro Pozuelo: Four goals, three assists
Jonathan Osorio: Three goals, three assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Jon Freemon
Assistants: Chantal Boudreau, Adam Wienckowski
Fourth official: Fabrizio Stasolla
VAR: Kevin Terry
AVAR: Diego Blas
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)
For Toronto
Out: Noble Okello (lower body)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Probably most of the teams (they’ve played), they kind of dropped back and played a lower block. I don’t think that’s going to be the type of game we’re going to face at Toronto, so we have to be ready to really be good in possession and disrupting lines. And that’s going to be the test for our team.” – Pineda
“We’re really training hard on the tactical side (for) this game. And, we match up well with Toronto. They’re a good squad even though some of their results haven’t been as good. They just won 4-0 (on Wednesday) against a great Montreal team. So we’re not taking this game lightly at all. And we’re going to use our tactics and the momentum that we had coming from the great win against Miami into this one.” – Brooks Lennon
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Left wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinez
