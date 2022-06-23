Info to know: Atlanta United at Toronto

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 22.1/19.1; Toronto 15.5/33.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists

Josef Martinez: Three goals, three assists

Luiz Araujo: Three goals, two assists

Toronto

Jesus Jimenez: Seven goals, three assists

Alejandro Pozuelo: Four goals, three assists

Jonathan Osorio: Three goals, three assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Chantal Boudreau, Adam Wienckowski

Fourth official: Fabrizio Stasolla

VAR: Kevin Terry

AVAR: Diego Blas

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)

For Toronto

Out: Noble Okello (lower body)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Probably most of the teams (they’ve played), they kind of dropped back and played a lower block. I don’t think that’s going to be the type of game we’re going to face at Toronto, so we have to be ready to really be good in possession and disrupting lines. And that’s going to be the test for our team.” – Pineda

“We’re really training hard on the tactical side (for) this game. And, we match up well with Toronto. They’re a good squad even though some of their results haven’t been as good. They just won 4-0 (on Wednesday) against a great Montreal team. So we’re not taking this game lightly at all. And we’re going to use our tactics and the momentum that we had coming from the great win against Miami into this one.” – Brooks Lennon

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Left wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE