Hyndman pleased with Atlanta United return

“Physically what he can produce on the soccer side?” Pineda said. “How is he feeling in that position, understanding the tactics, but I don’t want him to feel rushed. It was a big, big period of time, a long period of time for him to just come back and just have some minutes here and there.”

Hyndman had four touches in his limited time and completed each of his passes. He said his knee felt good and consistent soreness is no longer an issue.

Hyndman said he and Pineda have discussed how best to use him. Hyndman said he prides himself on his versatility, able to play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or defensive midfielder.

Though he has scored some important goals for the club, Hyndman is more of a facilitator than goal-scorer with four goals and six assists in 43 appearances. Because Atlanta United’s offense hasn’t scored in two games, help is needed. Hyndman’s ability to pivot and turn with the ball, and to work through the thirds of the field, could be valuable, according to Pineda.

“He’s just a good footballer, is a very good footballer,” Pineda said. “I mean, good footballers can can play in any position, basically, in any role.”

A role that Hyndman has been forced to adopt is helping his myriad teammates who have experienced serious injuries. As Hyndman was working to return, he has watched Ozzie Alonso (ACL), Josef Martinez (arthroscopic surgery), Dylan Castanheira and Brad Guzan (Achilles) suffer serious injuries.

“It’s weird, because we’ve had a number of big injuries this year, for whatever reason,” he said. “Just the fact that I’m going to be around and out in the field with you is heartbreaking. So, me having gone through it, I try to give them pointers as much as I can. But it’s tough for sure.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE