Hyndman pleased with Atlanta United return

Ten months after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman played his first meaningful minutes in last week’s 0-0 draw with Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After saying the 10 minutes felt amazing, he’s ready for more.
“It was a kind of a short amount of time on the field but it’s really just about getting out there for me and trying to help team the best I could,” he said. “You know, it was a weird scenario as well, just trying to try to score goal late on but, you know, I think it was huge for me just a huge confidence boost. To know that I’m actually on the field now and just ready for ready to play minutes.”
Hyndman may get another chance on Wednesday when the team hosts Chattanooga in a U.S. Open Cup game at Kennesaw State. He has been training hard the past few weeks with the first team. Manager Gonzalo Pineda, frequently asked if Hyndman was ready to return, would always discuss how well Hyndman was doing during training.
Finally, Hyndman got his chance last week. But Pineda on Monday said the team needs to continue to evaluate Hyndman to decide what’s next in his return.
“Physically what he can produce on the soccer side?” Pineda said. “How is he feeling in that position, understanding the tactics, but I don’t want him to feel rushed. It was a big, big period of time, a long period of time for him to just come back and just have some minutes here and there.”
Hyndman had four touches in his limited time and completed each of his passes. He said his knee felt good and consistent soreness is no longer an issue.
Hyndman said he and Pineda have discussed how best to use him. Hyndman said he prides himself on his versatility, able to play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or defensive midfielder.
Though he has scored some important goals for the club, Hyndman is more of a facilitator than goal-scorer with four goals and six assists in 43 appearances. Because Atlanta United’s offense hasn’t scored in two games, help is needed. Hyndman’s ability to pivot and turn with the ball, and to work through the thirds of the field, could be valuable, according to Pineda.
“He’s just a good footballer, is a very good footballer,” Pineda said. “I mean, good footballers can can play in any position, basically, in any role.”
A role that Hyndman has been forced to adopt is helping his myriad teammates who have experienced serious injuries. As Hyndman was working to return, he has watched Ozzie Alonso (ACL), Josef Martinez (arthroscopic surgery), Dylan Castanheira and Brad Guzan (Achilles) suffer serious injuries.
“It’s weird, because we’ve had a number of big injuries this year, for whatever reason,” he said. “Just the fact that I’m going to be around and out in the field with you is heartbreaking. So, me having gone through it, I try to give them pointers as much as I can. But it’s tough for sure.”
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC