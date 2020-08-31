Hyndman may be available for Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Emerson Hyndman trained with Atlanta United on Monday and, if he trains well on Tuesday, could be available for the team in Wednesday’s game against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hyndman, a central midfielder, wasn’t included in the past two game-day rosters because of a lower body injury, according to the team. He is tied for the team lead in goals (2). Atlanta United’s central midfield struggled on defense and offense in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Orlando. The trio of Eric Remedi, Mo Adams and Matheus Rossetto created just one scoring chance on offense and on defense shared some responsibility for Orlando’s first two goals.
Interim manager Stephen Glass said that Ezequiel Barco, who came on at the 60th minute against Orlando for his first action in the past two games, also trained Monday and could be available to play more minutes Wednesday. Barco also is tied for the team lead in goals. He didn’t play against Nashville and wasn’t on the roster for Miami because of a lower body injury, according to the team.
Additionally, the team will have fullback Franco Escobar back from his one-game suspension.
Glass said that striker Erick Torres “is getting there” with his fitness in terms of becoming a starter. Torres played the final 30 minutes against Orlando. Glass said that whenever Torres does start, he wouldn’t be surprised if he went for 90 minutes.
“I’m looking forward to that time as well contributing as a single striker or paired with another one,” Glass said.
xx
Atlanta United upcoming games
Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts
Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com