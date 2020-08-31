Hyndman may be available for Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Interim manager Stephen Glass said that Ezequiel Barco, who came on at the 60th minute against Orlando for his first action in the past two games, also trained Monday and could be available to play more minutes Wednesday. Barco also is tied for the team lead in goals. He didn’t play against Nashville and wasn’t on the roster for Miami because of a lower body injury, according to the team.

Additionally, the team will have fullback Franco Escobar back from his one-game suspension.