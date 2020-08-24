Atlanta United’s Franco Escobar suspended one game by MLS

The disciplinary action was taken in response to Escobar’s tackle of Dom Badji in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Escobar also was fined an undisclosed amount. Escobar was beaten on the play by Badji, and lazily kicked out at his legs as he ran past.

Escobar, 25, has started five league games for the Five Stripes this season.