Atlanta United’s Franco Escobar suspended one game by MLS

Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar will miss Wednesday’s game at Miami because he was suspended for one game Monday by the league’s disciplinary committee.
The disciplinary action was taken in response to Escobar’s tackle of Dom Badji in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Escobar also was fined an undisclosed amount. Escobar was beaten on the play by Badji, and lazily kicked out at his legs as he ran past.
Escobar, 25, has started five league games for the Five Stripes this season.
He can play either as a centerback, fullback or wingback on the right side. The team may also be without centerback Fernando Meza, who sustained a first-half injury against Nashville, on Wednesday.
Escobar plays on the edge on the field. He already has accumulated three yellow cards this season after totaling nine last season and seven in 2018.
The disciplinary committe took action because “the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) acknowledges an on-field referee or Video Review error, and where the Committee is unanimous that the play warrants at least a one match suspension as a clear and unequivocal red card, is egregious and/or repeat behavior in nature, and/or the Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game.”