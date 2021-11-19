Getting off to good start important for Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

Getting through the first 15 minutes will be critical.

NYCFC has scored nine goals in the first 15 minutes of its games. That’s the third-most among a game’s six 15-minute segments.

Atlanta United has allowed only two goals in the first 15 minutes of its games. That’s the fewest among the 15-minute segments.

“I think guys are, are looking forward to the game,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “But that being said, you know, I can’t tell you how we’re going to start. I can’t tell you how guys are going to wake up in the morning on game day. But it’s going to be important that we show up ready to play because I know New York City is going to certainly bring it, and if we want to do something special, and in a short amount of time, we have to make sure we come prepared for Sunday.”

Getting off to that good start will require aggressiveness. When he was managing the U.S. men’s national team against Portugal in the 2002 World Cup, Bruce Arena was quoted as telling the players to take the initiative. Make the first tackle, commit the first foul, take the first shot. That’s the approach that Atlanta United will need: Win the first duel, in which Atlanta United led MLS (54.6 percent), etc.

“It’s vital to win those second balls,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “It’s such a short, condensed field, there’s going to be a lot opportunities to win first and second balls. So yeah, we need to be out there, we need to be gritty. In this game and you know, fight we need to give everything we have.”

