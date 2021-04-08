Atlanta United confirms signing of Franco

“He’s a competitor, he’s aggressive he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said. “At 24, he comes with quite a bit of game time and professional experience under his belt. We are happy to add that to our pretty young team.”

Franco will join a group that includes Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes, who were paired together during Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Alajuelense in the Champions League, George Campbell and Alex de John.

It doesn’t seem likely that Franco will be available for selection for Tuesday’s game against Alajuelense in the Champions League. Should Atlanta United advance, he should be available for selection in the next round.

Atlanta United reportedly was on the verge of signing Franco weeks ago for $2.8 million, only for reports later having Independiente instead selling him to Sao Paolo in Brazil for $4 million.

With the signing of Franco, the person said the team isn’t pursuing any more acquisitions for now.

Getting Franco ends a months-long pursuit of a centerback by the club. It reportedly was on the verge of signing Hector David Martinez, who instead was sold to River Plate in February, and Lautaro Giannetti, who failed a physical given by Atlanta United because of an issue with his knee.