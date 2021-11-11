Four Atlanta United players eligible for free agency but club holds options

Four Atlanta United players are eligible for free-agency but the team has options on each contract, according to information released by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Thursday.
Fullback Brooks Lennon and Mikey Ambrose, goalkeeper Alec Kann and striker Erick Torres are the players.
Lennon has 55 appearances for the club since joining before the 2020 season. He has two goals and nine assists. He is eighth this season in the the league and leads the team in key passes (70). He is receiving a guaranteed salary of $375,000 this season, according to the MLSPA salary database.
Ambrose has four appearances with the club this season. He is receiving a guaranteed salary of $81,375 this season.
Kann has five starts for the club this season. He is in his fifth year with the club. He is receiving a guaranteed compensation of $115,000.
Torres has 20 appearances this season, including five starts. He has yet to score. He is receiving a guaranteed compensation of $81,375.
According to the MLSPA, there are 127 free-agency eligible players in the league, which is a 149 percent increase from 2019-20.
The increase is a result of a lower threshold for free agency negotiated into the Collective Bargaining Agreement. To qualify, players must be at least 24 years old and with five years of service eligibility.
