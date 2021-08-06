Focus will be on Atlanta United’s Barco on Saturday

Valentino said that isn’t something that he can coach. It does illustrate what Valentino is trying to get the team to do: go forward. Always forward. Attack. Create.

“I think you saw in the last game that we did have more creativity and were able to go out and play with freedom,” said Barco, who lined up as a left winger but often drifted inside as an attacking midfielder.

Valentino said after the Montreal game that he wants to see Barco staying forward and not getting into the same spaces as Marcelino Moreno.

“He’s coming back into the group,” Valentino said Wednesday. “He understands me as a person and coach. We are trying to get on the same page. I thought he brought some energy, and he helped out in transition. Hopefully as he keeps going with some games with our squad, he will pick up some momentum and push forward.”

Turning to Saturday, Barco has been in this position before.

When Martinez was lost for the 2020 season after the first league game because of a knee injury, Barco and Pity Martinez looked to be the ones to try to carry the offense. Pity Martinez eventually was sold a few months later. Barco finished with two goals and three assists in 15 appearances. The team failed to make the playoffs for the first time.

Barco was not the player to blame for last season’s results. But as one of the two remaining Designated Players, he received a lot of the attention and responsibility for trying to lead an attack that couldn’t find a way to overcome the loss of Josef Martinez.

Stakes are high again Saturday.

Atlanta United has the fewest wins (2) in MLS and is nine points behind the Crew for the seventh and final playoff spot.

It needs a win.

Focus will be on Barco.

“We can’t fake who we are,” Valentino said. “If we are out there and you aren’t playing free like you do, you aren’t going to perform the best. We will see tomorrow night. This is a really big test of our character.”

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE